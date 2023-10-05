Toyota Signs Long Term Battery Supply Agreement with LG Energy Solutions

You too, can enjoy what you enjoy... Subjective. remember...YOU are the one to judge. Sure. But that is the reality of...ARENA rock. You know...the rock-n-roll OF the 1960s all the way to the early 1990s. Started by the likes of THE Rolling Stones in the 1960s and perfected by all sorts of bands in the 1970s like Pink Floyd and Kiss and was THE standard in the 1980s. Bud, that would be almost 30 years of rockers rockin' in venues like that. And you kinda missed the point. Those types of venues were NOT about the accoustics... Pink Floyd, well, one member started loathing himself and the band and life and the band broke up because of that. And yes. YOU do you. NOBODY told you to do otherwise. But you got to understand, KISS and The Rolling Stones do well in huge venues. The artist you chose to highlight to us is NOT Arena rock. She wont do well in that environment. Guess what though. Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis jr. wont either. Please put some percpective in what you wanna whine about. And it would be YOUR choice to do so. I too, enjoy that. But yet again, a big blockbuster of a movie was meant to be enjoyed in a movie theatre. Shawshank Redemption, which I saw in the movie theatre, was more enjoyed by me at home in MY home theatre environment. But ALL blockbuster movies, you name them, from ALL Star Wars movies to James Bond to Arnold action movies to everything that has to deal with huge production costs and special effects are better enjoyed IN a movie theatre. You could choose to say that you would prefer your home, your choice, your freedoms, but please dont put your prefernces on me. Because THAT is exactly what you are trying to do. Poo pooing huge production movies and Arena rock performances with legendary groups perhaps performing for the very last time is not a very open minded kind of thinking. Your choice your freedoms. Im guessing you were NEVER the type to enjoy all that to begin with. Still subjective... Like I said...it seems to me you NEVER enjoyed that to begin with...