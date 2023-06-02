Volkswagen ID.Buzz Coming to the U.S. in Long-Wheelbase Form

Volkswagen has been teasing us with the I.D. Buzz for 6-years when they made the announcement back in 2017 that they would bring the I.D. Buzz to market.

The standard wheelbase model has been on sale in Europe since May of last year, and today, Volkswagen is officially announcing the long-wheelbase version for sale in the U.S. starting next year. The ID.Buzz will not, as previously reported, be built at VW's Chatanooga plant alongside the ID.4, instead being built in VW's Hanover Germany plant.

Powering the LWB ID.Buzz is a new 210 kW (286 hp) electric drive motor and a newer, larger 85 kWh battery, an increase over the standard length model of 201 kW and 81 kWh, respectively.

Later, there will be an all-wheel drive model called the ID.Buzz GXT with 250 kW (339 hp) that can get to 60 in 6.4 seconds. Helping to keep the range up is a new heat pump HVAC system in all versions.

While the photos make it look small, at 195 inches long, it is two inches longer than a standard wheelbase Jeep Grand Cherokee and the same length as a VW Atlas Cross Sport. But with no internal combustion equipment to take up space, the ID.Buzz offers seating for up to seven people and a cavernous interior. It is likely that the ID.Buzz will offer more room than even full-size mini-vans from Chrysler, Honda, and Toyota.

A panoramic smart-roof is offered that can adjust from transparent to opaque with the touch of a slider or a voice command. North American versions will also offer air-conditioned seats.

The official reveal with more details will come later today.