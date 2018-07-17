Volkswagen's Chattanooga, TN plant will soon have two more vehicles rolling off the line.

Hinrich Woebcken, VW's North American CEO told Autocar that the upcoming I.D. Buzz and Crozz EVs for the region will be built at Chattanooga.

“For strong product momentum, they need to be produced in the USA. It’s not possible to come into a high-volume scenario with imported cars. We want to localise electric mobility in the US,” said Woebcken.

Woebcken also revealed that the models would be 'Americanized'.

