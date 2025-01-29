Jump to content
News
Reviews
Discussons
Activity
Create New...
Close
  • G. David Felt
    G. David Felt

    By G. David Felt

    Audi Q6 e-tron Offroad - Concept or Production?

      Audi has had a number of iconic auto's that have been loved the world over, today the Q6 e-tron Offroad joins the family as a concept or production?

    To quote: Audi CEO Gernot Döllner: “Highly emotive reinterpretation of quattro”

    This pretty much states the drive by Audi to offer a showcase EV that covers the potential of the PPE platform.

    Audi developed portal axles that enable gradient climbs of up to 100% with a wider track, increased ride height that delivers on a spectacular appearance that no other EV has delivered today.

    The Audi Q6 Offroad features a two-motor AWD Quattro powertrain that delivers 380 kW or 510 HP. A progressive off-road stance that increases the ride height by 160mm or 6.3 inches and a wider track of 250mm or 9.8 inches over current Audi width. The new portal axles allow an increase in torque by 50 percent, enabling the Q6 Offroad to climb a 45-degree gradient with no problems.

    The Q6 Off-road is built off the Audi Q6 e-tron, the first model built on the PPE or Premium Platform Electric system. It is the new reference point for electrically driven Vorsprung durch Technik. The Audi Q6 model series not only excels with impressive driving and charging performance but also sets standards in range and efficiency per their press release.

    The Q6 e-tron offroad concept can be seen in action on February 1, 2025, at the F.A.T. Ice Race and on the social media channels of @Audi Sport.

    The interior is currently what is found in the Q6 e-tron. Since this is based on an existing production version EV, the Q6 Offroad could easily be put into production based on feedback from various events where Audi is going to show this off and gather attendees' response. What do you think, should this go into production?

    • Like 1
    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    There are no comments to display.



    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×

  • google-news-icon.png



  • google-news-icon.png

  • Subscribe to Cheers & Gears

    Cheers and Gears Logo

    Since 2001 we've brought you real content and honest opinions, not AI-generated stuff with no feeling or opinions influenced by the manufacturers.

    Please consider subscribing. Subscriptions can be as little as $1.75 a month, and a paid subscription drops most ads.*
     

    You can view subscription options here.

    *a very limited number of ads contain special coupon deals for our members and will show

  • Posts

    • oldshurst442
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By oldshurst442 · Posted

      The sad part is, and there are 2 sad parts, that Tesla after all these years still cant produce a profit on the production and selling of cars (sad part #1) and GM has finally begun making money on producing and selling their EVs... https://www.businessinsider.com/gm-electric-vehicles-evs-profitability-trump-2025-1 https://www.caranddriver.com/news/a63608612/gm-stops-losing-money-on-evs/?taid=679ab32bbd13980001f8c2dd&utm_campaign=trueanthemTWCD&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter   But Trump is threatening the survival of GM.   Making that thought, sad part #2.  ThatbGM is finally making money on EVs but Trump taking it away.  
    • G. David Felt
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By G. David Felt · Posted

      Face Palm is in response to the wammy of Tesla in Canada, unbelievable. Sadly, seems Trumpy is going to stop the ability to sell emission credits and that will stop Tesla from selling theirs to others which was last year $2.8 billion in emissions sales that helped with the bottom line. If the current administration kills off the emission credits that companies like Stellantis have relied on to earn billions by selling V8 powered autos more than anything, while it will help Stellantis, it will wipe out the bottom line for Tesla. Trump is putting Tesla's $2.8 billion side hustle under threat The story is saying that Tesla could see an immediate drop if this change happens of 13% in stock price, I will say it will be even worse than that as Tesla being negative with no positive cash flow will have stockholders fleeing.
    • oldshurst442
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By oldshurst442 · Posted

      Elon also threatened to RAISE the price of ALL his Teslas in Canada. His Model 3 and Y, the models that sell the most in Canada by 9 000 Canadian dollars.   And although the tariffs that Trump will impose will affect car prices here in Canada as well, Elon raising his prices on Teslas will only make Canadians NOT buy Teslas but to buy Hyundai/KIA and GM EVs instead.  And in retaliation, our politicians will be tariffing Teslas in return most probably.  So a DOUBLE and TRIPLE whammy for Elon and Tesla in Canada...    https://driving.ca/auto-news/news/tesla-canada-price-hikes-tariff-ev-musk https://www.ctvnews.ca/business/autos/article/tesla-raising-prices-for-its-vehicles-in-canada-by-up-to-9000-starting-feb-1/ Self destruction at a whole other level GM and Ford stand not only to lose billons of dollars, but market share also...to Hyundai/KIA and  the Chinese brands.   Because either Mexico or Canada or both will surely allow them eventually to not only sell their cars here, but to build them here also.    Push comes to shove, right?    Elon is self harming himself in Canada and across the planet.  Even if Donald helps him out in the US to overcome the EV rebates and subsidies that will end soon if that hasnt ended already, Americans wont buy EVs from him. And those  from the lunatic right wing express that support him and Donald, well, they dont want EVs to begin with.   But, the idea is that Donald is doing all this just to line his billionnaire friends and his own pockets with money belonging to Americans...   Im afraid the American automobile industry is going to go extinct and that is one way on how and why these tariffs will hurt Americans more than Canadians.  Also, Canadians are kinda used to paying more for gasoline and price of new cars.  We dont like that fact, but we are kinda numb to it... Good luck to you folk though. 
    • G. David Felt
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By G. David Felt · Posted

      OUCH, This is a big hurt as the details of how a 25% tariff will play out on the auto prices. https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/companies/implemented-or-not-trump-s-25-tariff-threat-is-challenging-the-auto-industry/ar-AA1ybfK6?ocid=msedgntp&pc=W069&cvid=f8ace88f37f148288cd3f5276396c104&ei=42 Quote: Wells Fargo estimates that 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada imports would cost the traditional Detroit automaker billions of dollars a year. The firm estimates the impact of 5%, 10% and 25% tariffs on GM, Ford Motor and Chrysler parent Stellantis would collectively be $13 billion, $25 billion and $56 billion, respectively. S&P Global Mobility, formerly IHS Markit, estimates a 25% duty on a $25,000 vehicle from Canada or Mexico would add $6,250 to its cost — some if not most of which could be passed on to the consumer. Here are the automakers that are most exposed to tariffs on vehicles imported from Mexico, based on the percentage of their U.S. sales being produced south of the border: Volkswagen: 43% Nissan: 27% Stellantis: 23% GM: 22% Ford: 15% Honda: 13% Toyota: 8% Hyundai: 8% So, a $25,000 auto will become a $31,250 auto due to the Tariffs.  Get ready for MASSIVE INFLATION under the incompetent leadership of the U.S. Ford Mach-e that are manufactured in Mexico have an Average transaction price of $40,959 with a 25% tariff, that will be a Tariff of $10,240 so a purchase price becomes $51,199  OUCH, it hurts to see all the bets against our country and stock market for things falling, but sadly the leadership has not given me any reason to not see the country stock market falling this year. Hedge funds bet billions on market crash in Trump’s America
    • G. David Felt
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By G. David Felt · Posted

      @oldshurst442 This is becoming a joke as the incompetent administration is now scrambling to try and stop the mess Idiot47 is making of everything including the latest crash with assigning blame at the wrong folks. Trump aides 'scrambling' to shore up his image after he spread 'confusion and fear': WSJ Seems the CFO has let the cat out of the bag, Idiot47 administration will have a huge financial impact on Tesla as they could go into negative earnings as so many components are made outside the US, including the battery packs for many of the 3 & Y models. Despite Elon Musk’s close ties to Trump, Tesla’s CFO admits the president’s tariffs plan would impact ‘business and profitability’

  • Who's Online (See full list)

  • My Clubs

×
×
  • Create New...

Hey there, we noticed you're using an ad-blocker. We're a small site that is supported by ads or subscriptions. We rely on these to pay for server costs and vehicle reviews.  Please consider whitelisting us in your ad-blocker, or if you really like what you see, you can pick up one of our subscriptions for just $1.75 a month or $15 a year. It may not seem like a lot, but it goes a long way to help support real, honest content, that isn't generated by an AI bot.

See you out there.

Drew
Editor-in-Chief

I've whitelisted
Continue without support

Write what you are looking for and press enter or click the search icon to begin your search