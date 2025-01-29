Audi Q6 e-tron Offroad - Concept or Production?

To quote: Audi CEO Gernot Döllner: “Highly emotive reinterpretation of quattro”

This pretty much states the drive by Audi to offer a showcase EV that covers the potential of the PPE platform.

Audi developed portal axles that enable gradient climbs of up to 100% with a wider track, increased ride height that delivers on a spectacular appearance that no other EV has delivered today.

The Audi Q6 Offroad features a two-motor AWD Quattro powertrain that delivers 380 kW or 510 HP. A progressive off-road stance that increases the ride height by 160mm or 6.3 inches and a wider track of 250mm or 9.8 inches over current Audi width. The new portal axles allow an increase in torque by 50 percent, enabling the Q6 Offroad to climb a 45-degree gradient with no problems.

The Q6 Off-road is built off the Audi Q6 e-tron, the first model built on the PPE or Premium Platform Electric system. It is the new reference point for electrically driven Vorsprung durch Technik. The Audi Q6 model series not only excels with impressive driving and charging performance but also sets standards in range and efficiency per their press release.

The Q6 e-tron offroad concept can be seen in action on February 1, 2025, at the F.A.T. Ice Race and on the social media channels of @Audi Sport.

The interior is currently what is found in the Q6 e-tron. Since this is based on an existing production version EV, the Q6 Offroad could easily be put into production based on feedback from various events where Audi is going to show this off and gather attendees' response. What do you think, should this go into production?