Audi Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron Become the Top of the Line for Audi Electric SUVs and Crossovers

In 2018 Audi introduced the world to the e-tron, the age of electromobility had arrived and this marked the start of the electric future for the four rings. Audi has been setting the standards in the electric luxury-class SUV segment and continues that trend with the new Audi Q8 e-tron family of EVs.

The Q8 e-tron moves forward from 2018 to 2023 by taking pre-orders now and deliveries will start in February 2023. Customers will get the following:

More battery capacity and higher charging performance

Fresh exterior, new brand design and dynamic driving characteristics

Net-carbon-neutral production and a first-time use of recycled materials in a safety-related component

Markus Duesmann, charman of the board of management of Audi AG had this to say:

“With our corporate strategy ‘Vorsprung 2030’, we’ve set a fixed date for our withdrawal from combustion engines and clearly decided that Audi will be a fully electric brand within 11 years,” “The new Audi Q8 e-tron, with its improved efficiency and range and refined design, is another important component in our electric portfolio to get people excited about electromobility with emotional models that are suitable for everyday use.”

Audi's press release had plenty of executives talking in many various gray modes of executive speak, but the real meat and potatoes of what has changed came from the engineering side about the new Q8 Family, Audi's top of the line luxury EVs.

Audi has decided to elevate the Audi product line to move up stream in luxury with the new corporate identity with a two-dimensional design of the four rings on the exterior. Audi highlights the vehicles face with the projection light singleframe. The Q8 is also the first of the models to feature the new model badging with Audi lettering on the B-pillar.

This minor point of change from a bulky badge on the side of the ICE versions of Audi is also focused on the improvements for airstream over and around the auto in maximizing electric efficiency.

Audi Maximizing Space and Comfort

Q8 Sportback dimensions 4.915 meters long, 1.937 meters wide, 1.619 meters tall = 193.5 inches long, 76.26 inches wide, 63.74 inches tall

Q8 SUV dimensions 4.915 meters long, 1.937 meters wide, 1.633 meters tall = 193.5 inches long, 76.26 inches wide, 64.29 inches tall

Both are 2 millimeters lower and 39 millimeters wider = .08 inches lower and 1.535 inches wider

Wheelbase for both EVs is 2.928 meter = 115.276 inch wheelbase

Storage Volume 569 liters (20.09 cubic feet) for the SUV 528 liters (18.646 cubic feet) for the Sportback 62 liters (2.19 cubic feet) in the Frunk



Drivetrain Variants - Q8 are driven by dual motors and SQ8 are trimotors with torque vectoring.

Audi Q8 50 e-tron 250 kW and 664 Nm of torque and a range of 491 km = 335 HP, 490 lb-ft of torque, 305 miles of range Top speed of 200 km/h = 124 mph

Audi Q8 Sportback 50 e-tron 250 kW and 664 Nm of torque and a range of 505 km = 335 HP, 490 lb-ft of torque, 314 miles of range Top speed of 200 km/h = 124 mph

Audi Q8 55 e-tron 300 kW and 664 Nm of torque and a range of 582 km = 402 HP, 490 lb-ft of torque, 362 miles of range Top speed of 200 km/h = 124 mph

Audi Q8 Sportback 55 e-tron 300 kW and 664 Nm of torque and a range of 600 km = 402 HP, 490 lb-ft of torque, 373 miles of range Top speed of 200 km/h = 124 mph

Audi SQ8 e-tron 370 kW and 973 Nm of torque and a range of 494 km = 496 HP, 718 lb-ft of torque, 307 miles of range Top speed of 210 km/h = 130 mph

Audi SQ8 Sportback e-tron 370 kW and 973 Nm of torque and a range of 513 km = 335 HP, 718 lb-ft of torque, 319 miles of range Top speed of 210 km/h = 130 mph



Battery Capacity and Charging

Q8 50 e-tron = 95 gross kWh battery pack Maximum charging performance is 150 kW with 80% charged in a few more minutes over the big battery pack

Q8 55 and SQ8 e-tron = 114 gross kWh battery pack Maximum charging performance is 170 kW with 80% charged in 31 minutes

Home charging Q8 50 charges in 9hrs and 15 minutes (110V) or 4hrs and 45 minutes (220V) Q8 55 and SQ8 charges in 11 hours and 30 minutes (110V) or 6hrs (220V)



Comfort and Sportiness

The Audi Q8 comes standard with an air-spring suspension with controlled shock absorption. Total height adjustment can be varied by a total of 76 millimeters or 3 inches depending on driving situation.

Parking Enhancements

The Q8 e-tron's come with 40 driver assistance systems that can use the five radar sensors, five cameras and 12 ultrasonic sensors.

The new Q8 e-tron has optionally digital matrix LED headlights, numerous interior upgrades and options such as an air quality package that not only uses filtration but a true 4 zone independent climate control system. Q8 seats come standard with pneumatic seats and backrest adjustments that can also include an optional massage function.

Q8 have gone with a totally touch display system with voice control, replacing all conventional switches and knobs.