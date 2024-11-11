The Four Rings Reinvented for the 21st Century by AUDI

“Vorsprung durch Technik” Progress through Technology



1988 Audi entered the Chinese market, and sales took off for the brand as an outside first premium luxury brand that was very different than traditional Chinese branded autos. Fast forward to the 21st century and what had been working was no longer what the public wanted to buy or consider.

“Vorsprung durch Technik” or in English, Progress through Technology is what now according to Audi CEO Gernot Döllner: “The automotive industry is undergoing the largest transformation in its history. With our partnerships in China, we are playing a decisive role in this transformation.”

AUDI in partnership with SAIC are delivering what the Chinese premium customers are asking for as they are younger, more tech-savvy than the old-world European customers with different expectations. The demand for leading connectivity, automated driving and an unmistakable, exciting experience in an interior that is both familiar and yet surprising is what the future will hold for AUDI.

AUDI and SAIC brings the best of both worlds to the auto industry landscape in providing their core strengths. Audi brings their premium products know-how, design, overall vehicle development and engineering experience with SAIC bringing their fast innovation, technology ecosystem and deep insight into the local market to offer customers EVs on an all new Advanced Digitized Platform.

Audi / SAIC will bring to market three BEV models in the mid-size and full-size segments (B & C) with the first model going on sale in 2025.

AUDI Sportback

The AUDI E Concept is a fully electric sportback EV that offers a spacious, stylish and digitalized interior with great practicality and full connectivity in-car experience. The E concept delivers the following specifications:

E concept size Length 4,870mm (192 inches) Width 1,990mm (78.3 inches) Height 1,460mm (57.5 inches) Wheelbase 2,950mm (116 inches)

Total Power Output 570 Kw (764 hp) 800 nM (590 lb-ft of torque)

0 - 100 km/h (0 to 62 mph) in 3.6 seconds

Battery pack of 100 kWh good for 700 km (435 miles) measured on the CLTC from fully charged.

800-volt architecture 370 km of range in 10 minutes, less than 20 minutes for full charge.



The all-new AUDI design is a radically new, iconic and characterful style that combines minimalism with features of maximalism in functionality. This one central design area is seen in the black loop which incorporates the functional areas such as the example of lamps, sensors and aerodynamic elements.

Interior design after extensive regional research brings a deep understanding of traditional aesthetic codes in Chinese customers wishes with a seamless integration of technology via a curved pillar-to-pillar 4K touch display, natural materials while incorporating present and cutting-edge technology.

The digital system with connectivity offers a rich entertainment and app ecosystem with individualization via facial recognition providing a smart solution in auto experience. The smartphones interface seamlessly allowing one's personal device to work on the fly.

