  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Buick Electra Sub-Brand Launches in China with the Electra GS Concept

      Built on a new EV "Super Architecture", Buick plans to release six new EVs in China.

    2025 Buick Electra GS Concept - Side ViewAt the 2025 Shanghai Mobility Show, Buick unveiled the Buick Electra GS Concept, a large EV sedan that showcases the brand's new Xaio Yao "super architecture".  This concept leads the way for Buick's all-new sub-brand ELECTRA.  Xaio Yao will underpin six new Buick models released over the next two years. 

    While Buick says the platform is tailor made for the Chinese market, the technical specs are such that we can't help but hope that it comes to the U.S. as well.  

    The key features of the platform are its ability to support multiple body styles, sizes, drive configurations, and propulsion systems. The platform can be configured as a pure electric (BEV), a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), or an extended range electric vehicle (EREV).  Depending on the propulsion plant chosen, it can be configured in front-, rear-, and all-wheel drive formats.

    2025 Buick Electra GS Concept - InteriorPartnered with CATL, new Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) batteries allow ultra-fast peak charging at 640kW enabling approximately 217 miles of range added in 10 minutes. LFP batteries are compelling because they use neither nickle nor cobalt and instead rely solely on common elements Iron and Phosphate in their construction. LFP batteries also offer around double the number of charge cycles that traditional lithium-ion batteries offer and do not suffer capacity loss to the degree traditional lithium ion-batteries do. Currently, the only EVs available in the United States with LFP batteries are certain base model Tesla Model-3 and Model-Y.

    Buick Electra GS

    The Buick Electra GS Concept is an imposing vehicle, clocking in at 208.7 inches long with a 126-inch wheelbase. For reference, that's longer than a Mercedes-Benz S-Class and Lucid Air. Buick calls the design Kinetic Sculpture with a wide stance and flowing surfaces. The dashboard is especially low, giving occupants exceptional views out the front of the vehicle. The driver gets an augmented reality heads-up display while a 16.3-inch widescreen display caters to the infotainment needs of passengers.

    Little is said about the likelihood of the Electra GS making it into production, however, Buick did release images of three EVs destine for the market leading off with a new flagship MPV called Encasa.  The Encasa will be offered in both PHEV and EV configurations.

    2026 Buick Encasa MPV China - Side View

     

     

     

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    Paolino

    I guess I wonder where this leaves Buick in the US... I like their products although not a huge fan of the new exterior design language, but I guess for now Buick here will be ICE only? I know they wanted to be all electric by 2030, but I don't see that happening here.

    • Agree 1
    Drew Dowdell
    15 minutes ago, Paolino said:

    I guess I wonder where this leaves Buick in the US... I like their products although not a huge fan of the new exterior design language, but I guess for now Buick here will be ICE only? I know they wanted to be all electric by 2030, but I don't see that happening here.

    If all they import is the tech but build it here, it could happen.  GM is putting a lot of money into building battery plants in the US.  They're going to overtake Tesla soon in battery build capacity.

    • Like 1
    G. David Felt
    3 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    If all they import is the tech but build it here, it could happen.  GM is putting a lot of money into building battery plants in the US.  They're going to overtake Tesla soon in battery build capacity.

    Seems GM has surpassed Tesla in battery cell production according to Bloomberg story and interview with Mary.

    GM Produces More Battery Cells In The US Than Tesla

    smk4565

    This thing looks worse than the EQS.  2 things that car companies need to get rid of is the bar of soap design and the yoke steering wheel.  And I just saw Mercedes is going to steer by wire and showed a yoke style steering wheel.  People don't want yokes in a car.  

    • Agree 4
    • smk4565
      Lexus News: All-New 2026 Lexus ES Gets Electrification On All Models

      By smk4565 · Posted

      The Toyota version looks better than the Lexus version.  And they should call it Avalon, instead of bz7.
    • G. David Felt
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By G. David Felt · Posted

      If I was rich with extra cash I would have shorted Tesla stock back at the start of Idiot47 having taken office and Black Maga Puppet Master Musk having done the stupidity he is doing. At this point, I do not see Tesla recovering and the market is not really recovering either. I suspect it would take forensic accounting review of Tesla, but I think Fraud has already happened in many ways, just look at the GPU issue thing and the movement of them to his AI project. Things are moved around, does not seem to be any paper trail or transparency of the business. Manipulation all for his own personal interest. If the Tesla Cyber Truck was the winner Musk promised, then the 800V system and the style would be selling over and over without the thousands sitting around and the idling of the assembly line. If Tesla was truly leading the auto industry, then the New Y would be on 800V and not still running on a 400V system. Other auto companies, especially in China have far exceeded Tesla now. Tesla is becoming irrelevant. Their biggest plus is their supercharger stations, the rest of their auto line is pathetic.
    • G. David Felt
      Lexus News: All-New 2026 Lexus ES Gets Electrification On All Models

      By G. David Felt · Posted

      So we have not posted a story on the Toyota version of this same EV, Toyota bZ7 which I personally think is way better looking and is even better looking than the Tesla S. Thoughts? @Paolino @ccap41 @smk4565 @surreal1272 @A Horse With No Name @oldshurst442 @Drew Dowdell Toyota bZ7 Toyota full bZ family of EVs
    • ccap41
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By ccap41 · Posted

      So you're predicting they will attempt to commit fraud..? What an asinine prediction for a company, just because you don't like the CEO. If you honestly believe this, why aren't you shorting the stock? Or, you don't actually believe what you're saying.  I'm sure there are dozens and dozens of crappy, trashy, classless, and idiotic CEOs out there. You just don't know about them because you're not looking for them. 
    • A Horse With No Name
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By A Horse With No Name · Posted

