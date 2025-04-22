Buick Electra Sub-Brand Launches in China with the Electra GS Concept

At the 2025 Shanghai Mobility Show, Buick unveiled the Buick Electra GS Concept, a large EV sedan that showcases the brand's new Xaio Yao "super architecture". This concept leads the way for Buick's all-new sub-brand ELECTRA. Xaio Yao will underpin six new Buick models released over the next two years.

While Buick says the platform is tailor made for the Chinese market, the technical specs are such that we can't help but hope that it comes to the U.S. as well.

The key features of the platform are its ability to support multiple body styles, sizes, drive configurations, and propulsion systems. The platform can be configured as a pure electric (BEV), a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), or an extended range electric vehicle (EREV). Depending on the propulsion plant chosen, it can be configured in front-, rear-, and all-wheel drive formats.

Partnered with CATL, new Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) batteries allow ultra-fast peak charging at 640kW enabling approximately 217 miles of range added in 10 minutes. LFP batteries are compelling because they use neither nickle nor cobalt and instead rely solely on common elements Iron and Phosphate in their construction. LFP batteries also offer around double the number of charge cycles that traditional lithium-ion batteries offer and do not suffer capacity loss to the degree traditional lithium ion-batteries do. Currently, the only EVs available in the United States with LFP batteries are certain base model Tesla Model-3 and Model-Y.

Buick Electra GS

The Buick Electra GS Concept is an imposing vehicle, clocking in at 208.7 inches long with a 126-inch wheelbase. For reference, that's longer than a Mercedes-Benz S-Class and Lucid Air. Buick calls the design Kinetic Sculpture with a wide stance and flowing surfaces. The dashboard is especially low, giving occupants exceptional views out the front of the vehicle. The driver gets an augmented reality heads-up display while a 16.3-inch widescreen display caters to the infotainment needs of passengers.

Little is said about the likelihood of the Electra GS making it into production, however, Buick did release images of three EVs destine for the market leading off with a new flagship MPV called Encasa. The Encasa will be offered in both PHEV and EV configurations.