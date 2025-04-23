Cadillac Optiq Will Join V-series Lineup

Cadillac released teaser images today of the upcoming 2026 Cadillac OPTIQ-V. Fast on the heals of the Cadillac LYRIQ-V released earlier this year, Cadillac promises an even faster and more nimble version of its small crossover EV entry.

Already sporting 300 horsepower, the Cadillac OPTIQ-V is poised to become the quickest compact crossover EV on the market. Cadillac engineers have reconfigured the suspension and tightened the steering for a more dynamic feel.

For now we can only speculate about power output, but Cadillac will have more information about the 2026 Cadillac OPTIQ-V later this year.