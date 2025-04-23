Jump to content
News
Reviews
Discussons
Activity
Create New...
Close
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Cadillac Optiq Will Join V-series Lineup

      Cadillac is raising the current on the electric V-series brand.

    Cadillac released teaser images today of the upcoming 2026 Cadillac OPTIQ-V.  Fast on the heals of the Cadillac LYRIQ-V released earlier this year, Cadillac promises an even faster and more nimble version of its small crossover EV entry.

    Already sporting 300 horsepower, the Cadillac OPTIQ-V is poised to become the quickest compact crossover EV on the market. Cadillac engineers have reconfigured the suspension and tightened the steering for a more dynamic feel.

    For now we can only speculate about power output, but Cadillac will have more information about the 2026 Cadillac OPTIQ-V later this year.

    2026 Cadillac OPTIQ-V Front Teaser

    2026 Cadillac OPTIQ-V Rear Teaser

    • Like 1
    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    smk4565

    Definitely need this as 300 hp in aa 5,000 lb car or whatever these weigh is adequate but not a lot.  I imagine it is easy to go to the Lyriq's 500 hp motors, swap in some better brakes and beef up the suspension a bit.   They should V-series all Cadillacs, especially if selling in China where they have all these 1,000 hp or 1,500 hp cars.

    • Agree 2
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×

  • google-news-icon.png



×
×
  • Create New...

Hey there, we noticed you're using an ad-blocker. We're a small site that is supported by ads or subscriptions. We rely on these to pay for server costs and vehicle reviews.  Please consider whitelisting us in your ad-blocker, or if you really like what you see, you can pick up one of our subscriptions for just $1.75 a month or $15 a year. It may not seem like a lot, but it goes a long way to help support real, honest content, that isn't generated by an AI bot.

See you out there.

Drew
Editor-in-Chief

I've whitelisted
Continue without support

Write what you are looking for and press enter or click the search icon to begin your search