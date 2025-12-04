Jump to content
  • G. David Felt
    G. David Felt

    By G. David Felt

    BMW Says Goodbye to the Z4 with a Limited Final Edition for 2026

      BMW's 2026 Z4 M40i Final Edition marks the end of an era with Frozen Black paint, red stitching, and your choice of manual or auto. 

    Thanksgiving gifts can come in many formats, BMW announced over the U.S. Thanksgiving week Holiday the limited production edition of the Z4 M40i roadster. This rare auto will come with the following:2026 Z4 M40i

    • Exclusive BMW Individual Frozen Black metallic paint.
    • Vernasca/Alcantara interior with distinctive red contrast stitching.
    • Available with a 6-speed manual or 8-speed Steptronic transmission.
    • MSRP of $77,500 plus $1,175 destination and handling.

    The BMW Z4 roadster has been thrilling enthusiasts since 2002 that has delivered on a unique combination of purist driving, sporty dynamics, and classic proportions. BMW has decided to end production by building a limited run of the final year 2026 Z4 that will have an exclusive to the Z4 paint job, unique interior accents and commemorative badging.

    The BMW Z4 Final Edition will be produced from February to April of 2026 in a single, well-equipped configuration. Customers will only have the one decision to make, 6-speed manual or 8-speed steptronic transmission and the MSRP is already set along with destination fee.

    BMW Z4 Final Edition Specification:

    2025-12-04_12-40-08.PNG

    2026 Z4 ProfileBMW has chosen to give the final edition a unique yet unmistakable personality. This starts with the Frozen Black Metallic paint and a contrasting standard Shadowline package that adds high gloss black trim to the mirror caps, kidney grill, lower air intake, air breathers, and exhaust. This also includes a Moonlight Black Soft top and red calipers as a standard M Sport brake.

    Every Z4 will be fitted with 19-inch M Dual-Spoke 800M wheels up front and 20-inch wheels in the rear.

    Depending on the transmission, each auto will have enhanced suspension that includes electronic control and variable custom software.

    The Z4 has gone through many interpretations since it first came to market in 2002 and in 2026 we have the final features of this limited production model.

    Z4 Final Edition Features and Equipment

    BMW Individual Frozen Black Metallic Paint
    Vernasca/Alcantara Leather Interior with Red Contrast Stitching
    Black High-Gloss Interior Trim
    M Seat Belts
    19/20” M Dual-Spoke Bicolor 800M Wheels with Staggered Performance Tires
    M Sport Brakes with Red Calipers

    Shadowline Package2026 Z4 Rear 3/4 view

    • Mirror Caps in Black
    • Adaptive Full LED Lights
    • Extended Shadowline Trim

    Driving Assistance Package

    • Park Distance Control
    • Active Blind Spot Detection
    • Speed Limit Info
    • Lane Keeping Assistant
    • Forward Collision Mitigation

    Premium Package

    • Ambient Lighting
    • Parking Assistant
    • Head-Up Display
    • Active Park Distance Control with Side Protection

    Harman Kardon Surround Sound System
    Moonlight Black Soft top

    Dealerships are taking orders now.

    G. David Felt
    1 minute ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I have always liked these, but they are impossible for me to get in and out of. 

     

    Yes, as much as I like sports cars like this, they do not fit this, German! :P 

    Drew Dowdell
    12 minutes ago, G. David Felt said:

    Yes, as much as I like sports cars like this, they do not fit this, German! :P 

    I've spent more time in the Supra than the Z4, but they are fantastic driving vehicles.  The Supra is faster than the 86 obviously, but in both cases, they are like slipping on a perfect fitting running shoe that feels like part of your body more than a vehicle. 

    oldshurst442

    The inline 6 in these are insanely good.  I dont get why Toyo fanboys didnt appreciate this engine. Its everything they ever wanted in a Supra.  A relatively light inline 6 that makes great stock power but is tune-able and hotrod-able to make INSANE but reliable horsepower with ease. 

     

    Im a big fan of both BMW and Toyota version's style.  Long hood/short deck styling is spot on and both cars have a unique look to them.  The BMW looks like an evolution of past Z4s and the newest generations were good looking cars. The 1st gen no so much but that was also 20 plus years ago.  The Supra has an acquired taste look about it, but BECAUSE it looks like no other car on the road, past or present, I LOVE it.    Especially in today's world full of shytty CUVs/SUVs and dull retro muscle cars.  Yeah sure, I die on the Challenger Hellcat hill and I fight alongside my confreres Mustang and Camaro on that hill, one has to admit that the muscle car retro looks is waaaaaaay past the expiration date.

    And what @Drew Dowdell said.  Fantastic drivers. Sporty and fun.  Not much that is offered today could be said that is sporty and fun.  Honda Civic Si and its Acura brother.  Toyota Corolla GR.  What else is there really?  

    G. David Felt

    Interesting observation is that this seems to be a partial matte paint job and I have plenty of coworkers who thought the matte paint jobs were cool and only after they bought the auto and read on it, discovered that you cannot run a matte paint job through a touch or touchless auto wash. They have to be hand washed. Paint jobs are terrible when you do not like to do things like hand wash your auto and cannot just run it through a auto wash. One coworker found a place that does hand wash detail jobs for matte paint and so he has resolved himself to pay $200 a month to have his matte painted auto washed and vacuumed. Crazy.

    oldshurst442

    I never understood the matte paint job on a car.  It kinda looks okay on a certain type of restored classic hot rod/muscle car of some sort representing some sort of theme. I could buy into that.  But on a brand new sports car, exotic hyper car, it looks stupid. These kinds of cars NEED to be presented with pride because these types of cars SCREAM look at me.  And metallic bright shiny paint jobs is the ONLY way.   I could accept a matte paint job on sedan luxury barges. It might present itself gracefully if low key is the message. But really...how can a matte paint job on a $300 000 Bentley or Rolls Royce be a low key and humble message?  A luxury barge costing that much is not humble nor is it low key...   And doing a matte paint job on an entry level vehicle just looks even more cheap and pathetic for your image....

    I dont get matte paint jobs... 

     

