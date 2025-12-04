BMW Says Goodbye to the Z4 with a Limited Final Edition for 2026

Thanksgiving gifts can come in many formats, BMW announced over the U.S. Thanksgiving week Holiday the limited production edition of the Z4 M40i roadster. This rare auto will come with the following:

Exclusive BMW Individual Frozen Black metallic paint.

Vernasca/Alcantara interior with distinctive red contrast stitching.

Available with a 6-speed manual or 8-speed Steptronic transmission.

MSRP of $77,500 plus $1,175 destination and handling.

The BMW Z4 roadster has been thrilling enthusiasts since 2002 that has delivered on a unique combination of purist driving, sporty dynamics, and classic proportions. BMW has decided to end production by building a limited run of the final year 2026 Z4 that will have an exclusive to the Z4 paint job, unique interior accents and commemorative badging.

The BMW Z4 Final Edition will be produced from February to April of 2026 in a single, well-equipped configuration. Customers will only have the one decision to make, 6-speed manual or 8-speed steptronic transmission and the MSRP is already set along with destination fee.

BMW Z4 Final Edition Specification:

BMW has chosen to give the final edition a unique yet unmistakable personality. This starts with the Frozen Black Metallic paint and a contrasting standard Shadowline package that adds high gloss black trim to the mirror caps, kidney grill, lower air intake, air breathers, and exhaust. This also includes a Moonlight Black Soft top and red calipers as a standard M Sport brake.

Every Z4 will be fitted with 19-inch M Dual-Spoke 800M wheels up front and 20-inch wheels in the rear.

Depending on the transmission, each auto will have enhanced suspension that includes electronic control and variable custom software.

The Z4 has gone through many interpretations since it first came to market in 2002 and in 2026 we have the final features of this limited production model.

Z4 Final Edition Features and Equipment

BMW Individual Frozen Black Metallic Paint

Vernasca/Alcantara Leather Interior with Red Contrast Stitching

Black High-Gloss Interior Trim

M Seat Belts

19/20” M Dual-Spoke Bicolor 800M Wheels with Staggered Performance Tires

M Sport Brakes with Red Calipers

Shadowline Package

Mirror Caps in Black

Adaptive Full LED Lights

Extended Shadowline Trim

Driving Assistance Package

Park Distance Control

Active Blind Spot Detection

Speed Limit Info

Lane Keeping Assistant

Forward Collision Mitigation

Premium Package

Ambient Lighting

Parking Assistant

Head-Up Display

Active Park Distance Control with Side Protection

Harman Kardon Surround Sound System

Moonlight Black Soft top

Dealerships are taking orders now.