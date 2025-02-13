Jump to content
  • G. David Felt
    G. David Felt

    By G. David Felt

    Blazing the Trail, Chevrolet Blazer EV.R NASCAR Daytona prototype reveal.

      Chevrolet and DAYTONA 500 have been around forever and this year, an all-new EV.R prototype has been revealed, check out the details.

    Chevrolet has revealed ahead of the DAYTONA 500 the Chevrolet Blazer EV.R prototype which is an example of their dedication to test, and explore new technologies as they learn how to apply the technology to both racing and production version auto's.

    Chevrolet has been a leading contender in NASCAR with proven V8 technology as they pushed to continually look for better ways to improve power, durability, and efficiency in then transfering that knowledge back to production vehicles that show up in the showroom.

    The Blazer EV.R prototype delivers 1,300 horsepower from three six-phase electric motors that instantly rev up to 15,000 rpms, power with a 78-kWh liquid-cooled battery pack.

    Blazer EV.R is built on NASCAR's Next Gen chassis and suspension componentry. The EV.R transmits the power via a programmable AWD system with Good Year Racing Eagle tires. This auto is inspired by the Blazer EV SS, a production vehicle that will be the pace EV at DAYTONA 500 2025. The Blazer SS EV will have 615 horsepower with a 0-60 mph in 3.4 seconds.

    Testing the Blazer EV.R prototype was Justin Allgaier, Team Chevy Driver of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion. To quote Allgaier:

    “There are so many things you don’t think about until you’re in the car actually testing it. I’m used to knowing my speed through gearing and listening to engine revs, so I had to totally change how I judge corner entry speed. With this platform we’re learning how to strategically adjust regenerative braking, which has a big impact on braking sections and cornering balance."

    To quote the press release:

    “This program was a great opportunity with NASCAR to design a new crossover utility vehicle body and bring forward design elements from our Blazer EV SS,” said Phil Zak, executive director, Chevrolet Global Design. “The EV.R prototype offers lower and wider proportions and was designed with aerodynamics and performance in mind.”

    With Testing done at this point, GM and NASCAR wanted to show off the auto at the upcoming DAYTONA 500 where one can find the Blazer EV.R on display in NASCAR livery.

     

