Chevrolet Cuts Spark EV From Lineup

The Chevrolet Spark EV is no more, ending a three-year run for the bowtie brand.
The Detroit News learned that production of the Spark EV ended last summer as a part of a move by Chevrolet to get ready with selling the Bolt EV. Another reason not listed in the story is that the Spark EV was based on the previous-generation model, not the all-new model.
When Chevrolet revealed the Bolt EV back in 2015, GM executives said the Bolt would likely not replace the Spark EV.
Chevrolet spokesman Fred Ligouri said Chevrolet sold about 7,400 Spark EVs during its three-year run from 2013 to 2016. The model was only sold in California, Maryland, and Oregon.
Source: The Detroit News
