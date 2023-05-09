Fisker OCEAN SUV Deliveries Begin

Fisker, driven to create the world's most sustainable EV has announced that deliveries have begun in Denmark of their all-electric Fisker Ocean SUV. Delivery was presented by Fisker Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker of the Fisker Ocean One launch edition model.

The Fisker Ocean One launch edition was presented in Great White exterior paint with 22" AirGlider Black alloy wheels and the Sea Salt interior with white Alcantara seats.

Fisker also released the certified battery range of up to 707km/440 miles on 20" wheels and tires and 701km / 436 miles on 22" wheels and tires.

Fisker has stated that they will disrupt the automotive world with their Ocean One SUV due to the following stated list:

Beautiful Craftsmanship

Ingenious Engineering

Innovation

Affordability

Sustainability

So, this begs the question, "What are these Key Differentiating Features?"

Design Emphasis - Fisker has stated they have delivered a sleek, stylish, modern SUV. A dramatically sculpted exterior with an aggressive stance, clean lines, sleek surfaces and ultra-slim lighting, combining a durable and configurable SUV with the dynamics of a daring sports car.

Clean, Luxurious, Minimalist interior - Fisker's SUV starts with the Revolve-Fisker 17.1" rotating central touchscreen and an interior made from recycled materials, this includes carpets and interior materials made from upcycled plastic bottles.

Outstanding Battery Range - Fisker offers a hyper range battery pack that is up to 440 miles or 707 kilometers depending on wheel/tire choice. This is a 113kWH battery pack. The smaller battery pack is called their Touring Range battery pack.

Range is dependant on multiple factors, but the curb weight of the Ocean One Launch Edition id 5,365 lbs with a GVWR of 6,557 that has a towing rating of 4,013 lbs.

As you can see off the specification sheet, greater approach and departure angles are achieved with the larger 22" wheels.

Trim Levels - While they are delivering the "Launch Edition" equipped at the Extreme trim level with exclusive features, Fisker will move forward in mass production with the three trim choices:

Extreme

Ultra

Sport

Drive Modes - Fisker will have Over the Air updates (OTA) so that additional modes can be added as they are developed. Current modes are as follows:

Earth

Fun

Hyper

Special Drive Modes (expected activation early 2024)

Off-Road

Snow/Ice

Standard features on all trims

Seating for 5

Cell Phone app as Key

PowerBank system Functionality

Over the Air (OTA) updates

Great White with Gloss exterior finish

Black Abyss Interior Trim

20" F7 AeroStealth alloy wheels with recycled material wheel covers

Regenerative Braking

Digital Interior Rear View Mirror

Tilt & Telescoping Steering - Power

LED Head Lights and Tail Lights

See Me Signal - high-mounted rear indicators

Power Liftgate

You can check out all the optional colors for an up-charge as well as the variety of wheel options and the details on each trim level by checking out the released PDF file: Fisker_Ocean_Detailed_Specifications.pdf

One of the optional features that is standard on the Fisker Launch edition is the SolarSky roof with Photovoltaic solar panes integrated into the panoramic glass roof with power sliding glass panel.

