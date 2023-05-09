Jump to content
  David

    David

    David

    David

    Fisker OCEAN SUV Deliveries Begin

      Fisker has begun deliveries of their Ocean SUV with a surprising battery range.

    Fisker, driven to create the world's most sustainable EV has announced that deliveries have begun in Denmark of their all-electric Fisker Ocean SUV. Delivery was presented by Fisker Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker of the Fisker Ocean One launch edition model.

    image.png

    The Fisker Ocean One launch edition was presented in Great White exterior paint with 22" AirGlider Black alloy wheels and the Sea Salt interior with white Alcantara seats.

    Fisker also released the certified battery range of up to 707km/440 miles on 20" wheels and tires and 701km / 436 miles on 22" wheels and tires. 

    Interested in the Fisker Ocean? Check it out here: https://www.fiskerinc.com/en-gb/configure/ocean

    Fisker_Ocean_2022_Silver_Lining-rabbit-lake_Front-11485-20211229_okgonz.jpg

    Fisker has stated that they will disrupt the automotive world with their Ocean One SUV due to the following stated list:

    • Beautiful Craftsmanship
    • Ingenious Engineering
    • Innovation
    • Affordability
    • Sustainability

    So, this begs the question, "What are these Key Differentiating Features?"

    Design Emphasis - Fisker has stated they have delivered a sleek, stylish, modern SUV. A dramatically sculpted exterior with an aggressive stance, clean lines, sleek surfaces and ultra-slim lighting, combining a durable and configurable SUV with the dynamics of a daring sports car.

    Fisker-Ocean-2022-Silver-Lining-Talent-Group-MM-rabbit-lake-silver-10623-20211229_elvzv9.jpg

    Clean, Luxurious, Minimalist interior - Fisker's SUV starts with the Revolve-Fisker 17.1" rotating central touchscreen and an interior made from recycled materials, this includes carpets and interior materials made from upcycled plastic bottles.

    Interior_Story_Hero_SeaSalt-Extreme_tahzll_z0hg2v.jpg

    Outstanding Battery Range - Fisker offers a hyper range battery pack that is up to 440 miles or 707 kilometers depending on wheel/tire choice. This is a 113kWH battery pack. The smaller battery pack is called their Touring Range battery pack.

    Range is dependant on multiple factors, but the curb weight of the Ocean One Launch Edition id 5,365 lbs with a GVWR of 6,557 that has a towing rating of 4,013 lbs.

    Snag_61b1324f.png

    As you can see off the specification sheet, greater approach and departure angles are achieved with the larger 22" wheels.

    Trim Levels - While they are delivering the "Launch Edition" equipped at the Extreme trim level with exclusive features, Fisker will move forward in mass production with the three trim choices:

    • Extreme
    • Ultra
    • Sport

    Drive Modes - Fisker will have Over the Air updates (OTA) so that additional modes can be added as they are developed. Current modes are as follows:

    • Earth
    • Fun
    • Hyper

    Special Drive Modes (expected activation early 2024)

    • Off-Road
    • Snow/Ice

    Standard features on all trims

    • Seating for 5
    • Cell Phone app as Key
    • PowerBank system Functionality
    • Over the Air (OTA) updates
    • Great White with Gloss exterior finish
    • Black Abyss Interior Trim
    • 20" F7 AeroStealth alloy wheels with recycled material wheel covers
    • Regenerative Braking
    • Digital Interior Rear View Mirror
    • Tilt & Telescoping Steering - Power
    • LED Head Lights and Tail Lights
    • See Me Signal - high-mounted rear indicators
    • Power Liftgate

    You can check out all the optional colors for an up-charge as well as the variety of wheel options and the details on each trim level by checking out the released PDF file: Fisker_Ocean_Detailed_Specifications.pdf

    One of the optional features that is standard on the Fisker Launch edition is the SolarSky roof with Photovoltaic solar panes integrated into the panoramic glass roof with power sliding glass panel.

    Fisker_Ocean_One_2022_Silver_Lining_Rabbit_Lake_anti-knight-rider-v3_3840x1634_02_20220721_g73whs-_vnkarz.jpgFisker_Ocean_One_2022_Silver_Lining_Rabbit_Lake_anti-knight-rider-v3_3840x1634_07_20220721_rnnymo-_tvtpwc.jpg

    You can stay up on the latest Fisker info here at their LinkedIn page: 

    (5) Fisker Inc: Overview | LinkedIn

    Fisker_Ocean_2022_Big_Sur_Blue_Dog_michael-muller-malibu-leo-carrillo-beach-blue-2716-20211228_nljb3k.jpg

    oldshurst442

    Its a handsome SUV. 

    But...my brain views SUVs like a racist views other races different from his own race....

    1. If it aint a design that takes cues from a traditional car, then its too different for my biased brain to adapt therefore I dont necessarily fear it, but I know I HATE it and dont want it in MY neighbourhood! 

    2. all SUVs and CUVs look alike and this one looks like a Range Rover.  A true racist will not admit liking physical features of a race different from his, but...I kinda like this one. 

    I find Range Rovers attractive enough, and this Rivian falls into the me liking it category, but make NO mistake about it, I want it GONE from MY neck of the woods.  Tell it to go back where it came from.  

     

     

  • Posts

    • oldshurst442
      Airplanes

      By oldshurst442 · Posted

    • oldshurst442
      Airplanes

      By oldshurst442 · Posted

    • smk4565
      Ford News: Ford Releases the 2024 Ford Ranger

      By smk4565 · Posted

      The V6 is a plus for those that want that.  I think the GM trucks and the spy shots and leaks of the '24 Tacoma look better, and the GM interior looks better.  Toyota is also doing a hybrid Tacoma which should win the fuel economy battle.  Lot of competition here, after these trucks were all rather dated and over priced for a while.  It is looking GM or Toyota might be better value than the Ranger after the price hike.
    • oldshurst442
      Ford News: The Ford Ranger Raptor Finally Comes to the US

      By oldshurst442 · Posted

      A trolly post is coming up ahead...   Look at the  trunk,  I mean bed, of that truck.  Now take a look at Rivian's truck bed.   I seem to recall a slight con-troh-versy a while back regarding truck bed sizes.  Too bad the poster in the middle of this  con-troh-versy no longer posts.  I miss him.  And I would have LOVED his take on the Raptor's bed size.  But it is what it is and the show must go on with or without him.
    • oldshurst442
      Ford News: The Ford Ranger Raptor Finally Comes to the US

      By oldshurst442 · Posted

      For the Raptor Ranger, 405 HP and 410 ft/lbs of torque looks to be stout enough.    The Bronco Raptor uses a 3.0 TT V6  (Im assuming it would be the same engine as the Ranger's)  with 418 HP and 440 ft/lbs of torque.  And the Bronco is a beast on pavement and off pavement for acceleration runs.   Im assuming the Ranger Raptor would be slightly less heavy than the Bronco Raptor so...I would assume the Ranger Raptor would be at worst, the same amount of beastiness as the Bronco Raptor.  At best, it will out-beast it.  Which is a good target, I think.  

