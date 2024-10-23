2025 Ford Bronco Stroppe Special Edition Honoring the Baja 1000

Honoring the original Baja Bronco from 1969, Ford is proud to offer a 21st century factory Bronco Stroppe Edition, ready to take on the Baja 1000 right off the showroom floor.

To quote Jason Hyde, Bronco brand manager: “That capability was at the core of our development process for the new Bronco Stroppe Special Edition, including Fox Internal Bypass Dampers designed for performance and improved control during high-speed desert running, a standard EcoBoost 2.7-liter V6 engine, and Baja G.O.A.T. Mode.”

The Bronco Stroppe Special Edition is available exclusively as a two-door model and has the following punch list of standard Baja 1000 worthy upgrades:

Stabilizer bar disconnect

High-Performance Off-Road Stability Suspension 3.0 (HOSS 3.0)

35-inch Goodyear Territory RT tires

Frozen White Grill with Code Orange "Bronco" wordmark

Code Orange front tow hooks and standard steel bumper

"Stroppe Special Edition" and "Bronco" branding on the front and rear fenders

Unique removable side steps with integrated rock rails

17-inch beadlock-capable wheels with matte-black beadlock ring and gloss-black spoked

Matte Black Tailgate

Goat mode is the key to your success off-road.

More details are to come as the Stroppe model gets closer to production. but you can check out the auto here in the following video:

2025 Ford Bronco Stroppe Special Edition B-Roll.mp4 Check out the full details that have been released by Ford here in the Media Album.

The Stroppe edition Bronco will launch in early 2025.

For those that want Ford Bronco Baja merchandise, Ford has the following website:

Baja Bronco Collection