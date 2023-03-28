Jump to content
  • David

    By David

    David

    By David

    All-New Ford Taurus Everyone Wants and North America Will Not Get

      Ford Taurus has seen a 527% year over year growth globally for their flagship sedan and now an All-New Taurus is here looking better than ever.

    Over the last couple of decades Ford's flagship mid-size Saloon sedan has been enjoying unprecedented popularity with a triple digit year over year growth and particular huge growth in the Middle East.

    All-New Taurus 1.jpg

    Specifically, the middle east has seen massive growth as follows:

    • Saudi Arabia up 73%
    • Kuwait up 125%
    • Oman up 63%
    • Bahrain up 42%

    The All-new Ford Taurus has gone through an extensive comprehensive testing in facilities around the world from the mundane to the extreme such as Dubai where temperatures exceed 50 degrees Celsius or 122 degrees Fahrenheit. 

    All-New Taurus.jpg

    The All-New Ford Taurus is built in Thailand, India, Australia and Chine for global markets ensuring they are built to Blue Oval's exacting world-class standards.

    Per Siya Dallalah, Product Development General Manager, Ford International Markets Group:

    “It’s crucial to the comfort of our customers, and the integrity of the all-new Taurus, that we test in such extreme climes. Dust and sand can play havoc on engine internals and suspension components by accelerating wear on moving parts. Add that to the searing heat, and you are faced with a vehicle that has to work much harder than it might have to in more favorable conditions. Our testing ensures Taurus’ engine, transmission, driveline- and cooling systems can handle the demands of the region.”

    All-New Taurus 2.jpg

    Ford had the following statement to say on the Taurus Launch:

    "From a panoramic sunroof and three alloy wheel size options to its powerful and efficient 2.0-litre EcoBoost engine with eight-speed automatic transmission – operated by a contemporary rotary gear shifter on the centre console – Taurus delivers more of what large sedan buyers. Driver assist technologies include adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation system and blind spot intervention (BLIS), while on the inside, wireless charging and an impressive 13.2-inch centre screen with Apple Car Play and Android Auto compatibility, along with an 8-eight-inch digital cluster display, ensuring the technophiles are catered to."

    30 - Taurus Cockpit PS View AppleCarPlay.jpg18 - Taurus DS Door Open Ambient Lighting.jpg

    "The all-new segment-leader Ford Taurus will arrive to Middle East showrooms soon with its all-new modern design, powerful turbocharged engine, unique regional premium touches, and highly desired technologies."

    Ford has even delivered on flush door handles that upon unlocking the car from your fob, the door handles rise out to allow a pull for entry. Front grill is auto adjusting to enhance airflow for optimized performance of the EcoBoost powertrain. Starting at 3:20 in the video you will see the self adjusting grill and then the door handles. This is then followed by the interior.

    This video has no audio but is released by FORD to show off the All-New Ford Taurus.

     

     

    oldshurst442
    53 minutes ago, David said:

    @oldshurst442 OK, ya passed on Hyundai, how about running to Dubai and picking one of these up and bringing it home?

    @ccap41 @trinacriabob @riviera74 This seems to be up your alley possibly?

     

    If Ford ever changed their mind

    about leaving their sedans behind

    Oh Ford,  they could bring this to me

    Bring their sweet ecoboosted SHO home to me (oh yeah)

     

    (If it came with an ecoboosted 3.5 like the last one)

     

     

    PS:  But I am NOT driving to Dubai to get one...

    PSS:  This one has active aero.  Dont know about the Hyundai.  But this one...has active aero.   

               I permit the cheap ass black grill.   Active aero... 

    ccap41

    It looks pretty good but also nothing really special. I'm glad they're still making cars somewhere but still a little bummed they don't have anything outside of the Mustang here. I know I'm not in the market for a car, myself, but I would think there are still enough sedan buyers to have something in one of the three major segments, compact, mid-size or full size. 

    riviera74

    It needs to come here to North America.  I understand why Ford pulled the plug on sedans here in 2018, but all crossovers all the time is rather tedious.  They might even pull some market share from Toyota/Honda and Hyundai/KIA if they bring the new Taurus here.

    trinacriabob

    The Ford you've shown - @David - is fairly attractive, from what I can see, and the sort of car I could see myself driving.  I like the shape of the greenhouse and the rear fascia.  I'd have to look at the grille.  Better yet, where can you steer me to redeem the ridiculous amount of GM points I have from using my branded credit card for so many years since I've been deferring the next purchase?  That'll be the day.

    trinacriabob

    @David

    Do these cars come with a "cheetah package," since premium packages for the Middle East are mentioned?

    cheetah-in-car-dubai.jpg

    It says that (recently) the UAE has started banning having these as exotic pets.  The fine can run up to around $136,000.   It's people who essentially "print money" and have it to burn to begin with that have them.

    David
    2 hours ago, trinacriabob said:

    The Ford you've shown - @David - is fairly attractive, from what I can see, and the sort of car I could see myself driving.  I like the shape of the greenhouse and the rear fascia.  I'd have to look at the grille.  Better yet, where can you steer me to redeem the ridiculous amount of GM points I have from using my branded credit card for so many years since I've been deferring the next purchase?  That'll be the day.

    If they deliver on a Corvette SUV and Corvette Sedan, then I direct you to the Corvette Sedan EV. :P 

    Keep Saving, every dog has their day!!! :D 

