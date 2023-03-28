All-New Ford Taurus Everyone Wants and North America Will Not Get

Over the last couple of decades Ford's flagship mid-size Saloon sedan has been enjoying unprecedented popularity with a triple digit year over year growth and particular huge growth in the Middle East.

Specifically, the middle east has seen massive growth as follows:

Saudi Arabia up 73%

Kuwait up 125%

Oman up 63%

Bahrain up 42%

The All-new Ford Taurus has gone through an extensive comprehensive testing in facilities around the world from the mundane to the extreme such as Dubai where temperatures exceed 50 degrees Celsius or 122 degrees Fahrenheit.

The All-New Ford Taurus is built in Thailand, India, Australia and Chine for global markets ensuring they are built to Blue Oval's exacting world-class standards.

Per Siya Dallalah, Product Development General Manager, Ford International Markets Group:

“It’s crucial to the comfort of our customers, and the integrity of the all-new Taurus, that we test in such extreme climes. Dust and sand can play havoc on engine internals and suspension components by accelerating wear on moving parts. Add that to the searing heat, and you are faced with a vehicle that has to work much harder than it might have to in more favorable conditions. Our testing ensures Taurus’ engine, transmission, driveline- and cooling systems can handle the demands of the region.”

Ford had the following statement to say on the Taurus Launch:

"From a panoramic sunroof and three alloy wheel size options to its powerful and efficient 2.0-litre EcoBoost engine with eight-speed automatic transmission – operated by a contemporary rotary gear shifter on the centre console – Taurus delivers more of what large sedan buyers. Driver assist technologies include adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation system and blind spot intervention (BLIS), while on the inside, wireless charging and an impressive 13.2-inch centre screen with Apple Car Play and Android Auto compatibility, along with an 8-eight-inch digital cluster display, ensuring the technophiles are catered to."





"The all-new segment-leader Ford Taurus will arrive to Middle East showrooms soon with its all-new modern design, powerful turbocharged engine, unique regional premium touches, and highly desired technologies."

Ford has even delivered on flush door handles that upon unlocking the car from your fob, the door handles rise out to allow a pull for entry. Front grill is auto adjusting to enhance airflow for optimized performance of the EcoBoost powertrain. Starting at 3:20 in the video you will see the self adjusting grill and then the door handles. This is then followed by the interior.

This video has no audio but is released by FORD to show off the All-New Ford Taurus.