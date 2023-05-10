Ford Releases the 2024 Ford Ranger

Since its return in 2019, the Ford Ranger has been one of the jewels in the Ford lineup, proving to be one of the Blue Oval’s most popular models. But as time passed, new designs from General Motors, Toyota, and Nissan threatened to march on Ford’s crown.

For 2024, the Ranger gets a significant redesign. Sitting on an extensively redesigned version of the T6 platform its predecessor uses, the Ranger is effectively all-new, with only the door openings and chassis hardpoints carrying over. The design of the Ranger was released in other markets last year, but Ford saved some of the most exciting updates for the U.S. debut, including performance increases for the Raptor Ranger not available in other markets. (read more about the 2024 Ranger Raptor)

Starting with an improved fully-boxed steel frame, the chassis has been upgraded with a 2-inch wider track and 2-inch longer wheelbase. The rear suspension has been moved outboard to improve ride and control, improve stability off-road, and increase bed space. All models of Ranger gain improved ground clearance and better approach and departure angles.

Towing capacity remains at 7,500 lbs., but maximum payload capacity drops by at least 100 lbs. or more depending on the configuration. Also carrying over is the 2.3-liter Ecoboost 4-cylinder turbo that makes an impressive 270 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque on regular gas. This engine in the 2023 model is capable of returning 20 city / 26 highway in 4x2 configuration.

For those who wanted more power, the Ranger now shares the 2.7-liter V6 from its big brothers, the F-150 and Bronco. This engine produces 315 horsepower and 400 lb.-ft of torque and is not available in other markets. Whichever engine is selected, the transmission will remain the 10-speed automatic with an available electronic shift-on-the-fly 4x4 system.

With an all-new interior, Ford found plenty of room for… room. There is a larger center console bin, big door pockets, an available second, upper glove box, improved under-seat storage in the second row, and new fold-flat rear seatbacks with room for tools or equipment behind them while in the upright position.

The bed gets more room too. With the wider track and suspension, the width between the wheel wells is now up to 4 feet, which means you can load a standard-size pallet back there if you want. There is an integrated box side step large enough for both feet, and an available 400-watt bed-mounted power inverter for running tools or accessories. Ford even redesigned the tailgate to act as a workbench with c-clamp pockets and a ruler.

The Ranger is loaded with technology as well. The standard gauge cluster is an 8-inch display or customers can upgrade to a full-screen 12.4-inch display. Infotainment is supplied by Ford’s Sync 4A system with either 10.1-inch or best-in-class 12.4-inch displays. Ford wisely kept physical buttons along the bottom of the display for common functionality like climate control and radio volume. With a standard built-in 4G LTE model for FordPass Connect, drivers can control some vehicle functions like lighting, start/stop, and monitoring of maintenance items. The Ranger will even download updates over the air to get better over time.

The Ranger has the most standard or available driver assistance technologies in the class. These include Blind-Spot monitoring with trailer coverage, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go, active park assist that automates both parallel and perpendicular parking, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, and Trailer Reverse Guidance.

The 2024 Ranger will be available in XL, XLT, and Lariat models built at Ford’s Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne Michigan. We can expect some special editions, such as a Ranger Tremor, in the future.

Orders start later this month, with late fall 2023 availability for the 2.7-liter V6-equipped versions.