  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    The Ford Ranger Raptor Finally Comes to the US

    After years of being forbidden fruit offered only in overseas markets, Ford has finally deemed the Ranger Raptor worthy enough to bring to the U.S. The biggest reason for the U.S. not getting the prior version was its standard diesel power and the inability of the platform to take a sizable V6 engine. When Ford redesigned the 2024 Ranger (read more about the 2024 Ford Ranger here), they made sure to alter the engine bay and chassis to accommodate a V6.

    2024 Ford Ranger Raptor 014.webpPowering the Ranger Raptor is a 3.0-liter Ecoboost V6 producing 405 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque using premium fuel. That power flows through a 10-speed automatic transmission to a 2-speed transfer case and out to all 4-wheels via front and rear locking differentials.  The engine uses a strong compacted graphite-iron engine block and features an anti-lag turbo system that allows for extra boost on demand when in Baja mode.  The exhaust features an active valve system to control noise in 4 settings, quiet, normal, sport, and Baja.  Each mode changes the tuning the of engine, transmission, anti-lock brakes, traction control, steering, and even the instrument cluster display. Baja boost mode allows the turbos to keep spinning for up to three seconds after the driver lifts off the gas to reduce lag time.

    Ranger Raptor builds on the chassis improvements given to the standard Ranger with additional reinforcements on the front frame rails, front shock towers, rear shock brackets, suspension mounting points, and more. Standard are FOX 2.5-inch live valve shocks connected to a Raptor-specific suspension setup with lightweight aluminum upper and lower control arms and a long-travel rear suspension. The FOX shocks actively vary damping rates depending on the drive mode. A thick front bash plate, along with dedicated engine, transfer case, and fuel tank shields protect the Raptor from below.

    Being the top of the Ranger line, the Ranger Raptor gets a lot of the top options standard. These include the 12.4-inch digital gauge cluster and 12-inch infotainment screen running Ford Sync 4A, and a Bang & Olufsen sound system.

    Standard on the ranger 33-inch BFFoodrich all-terrain KO3 tires on 17-inch wheels. These tires can be mounted on optional bead-lock wheels for running low tire pressure in sandy or rocky conditions.

    Ford will build the 2024 Ranger Raptor at their Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne Michigan. Orders begin in late May with the first deliveries making their way to customers in late fall.

    large.2024FordRangerRaptor012.webp

     

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    David

    Weird, but to me the look is just Meh and the power output I honestly thought would be higher.

    Honestly, I am not digging that red plastic outlines in the dash or in the chairs. The whole black everything of the interior is so dated already to me. This is very disappointing in this modern day that Ford went blah black for the intrior.

    Drew Dowdell
    4 hours ago, David said:

    Weird, but to me the look is just Meh and the power output I honestly thought would be higher.

    It's probably got one of the best power to weight ratios outside of SS Camaro and Mustang GT V8s...

    oldshurst442

    For the Raptor Ranger, 405 HP and 410 ft/lbs of torque looks to be stout enough.   

    The Bronco Raptor uses a 3.0 TT V6  (Im assuming it would be the same engine as the Ranger's)  with 418 HP and 440 ft/lbs of torque.  And the Bronco is a beast on pavement and off pavement for acceleration runs.  

    Im assuming the Ranger Raptor would be slightly less heavy than the Bronco Raptor so...I would assume the Ranger Raptor would be at worst, the same amount of beastiness as the Bronco Raptor.  At best, it will out-beast it.  Which is a good target, I think.  

    oldshurst442

    A trolly post is coming up ahead...

    Look at the  trunk,  I mean bed, of that truck. 

    Now take a look at Rivian's truck bed.

    I seem to recall a slight con-troh-versy a while back regarding truck bed sizes.  Too bad the poster in the middle of this  con-troh-versy no longer posts.  I miss him.  And I would have LOVED his take on the Raptor's bed size.  But it is what it is and the show must go on with or without him.

