The Ford Ranger Raptor Finally Comes to the US

After years of being forbidden fruit offered only in overseas markets, Ford has finally deemed the Ranger Raptor worthy enough to bring to the U.S. The biggest reason for the U.S. not getting the prior version was its standard diesel power and the inability of the platform to take a sizable V6 engine. When Ford redesigned the 2024 Ranger (read more about the 2024 Ford Ranger here), they made sure to alter the engine bay and chassis to accommodate a V6.

Powering the Ranger Raptor is a 3.0-liter Ecoboost V6 producing 405 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque using premium fuel. That power flows through a 10-speed automatic transmission to a 2-speed transfer case and out to all 4-wheels via front and rear locking differentials. The engine uses a strong compacted graphite-iron engine block and features an anti-lag turbo system that allows for extra boost on demand when in Baja mode. The exhaust features an active valve system to control noise in 4 settings, quiet, normal, sport, and Baja. Each mode changes the tuning the of engine, transmission, anti-lock brakes, traction control, steering, and even the instrument cluster display. Baja boost mode allows the turbos to keep spinning for up to three seconds after the driver lifts off the gas to reduce lag time.

Ranger Raptor builds on the chassis improvements given to the standard Ranger with additional reinforcements on the front frame rails, front shock towers, rear shock brackets, suspension mounting points, and more. Standard are FOX 2.5-inch live valve shocks connected to a Raptor-specific suspension setup with lightweight aluminum upper and lower control arms and a long-travel rear suspension. The FOX shocks actively vary damping rates depending on the drive mode. A thick front bash plate, along with dedicated engine, transfer case, and fuel tank shields protect the Raptor from below.

Being the top of the Ranger line, the Ranger Raptor gets a lot of the top options standard. These include the 12.4-inch digital gauge cluster and 12-inch infotainment screen running Ford Sync 4A, and a Bang & Olufsen sound system.

Standard on the ranger 33-inch BFFoodrich all-terrain KO3 tires on 17-inch wheels. These tires can be mounted on optional bead-lock wheels for running low tire pressure in sandy or rocky conditions.

Ford will build the 2024 Ranger Raptor at their Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne Michigan. Orders begin in late May with the first deliveries making their way to customers in late fall.