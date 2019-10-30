Ford Sync 4 Launches With Over The Air Updates

Starting in 2020, Ford will be launching Sync 4 in most updated and redesigned vehicles. One of the key features of the new infotainment operating system is the ability to get updates over the air via a cellular network. The over-the-air update ability makes updating the system as easy as a cell phone. In Sync 3, the system was able to be updated via a wifi network or USB drive, and that is how Ford rolled out Apple CarPlay and Android Auto when they were finally made available for Sync 3.

Ford says this change could eliminate some trips to the dealership if the computer needs to be reflashed to updated as part of a recall. The system has the ability to update software in the background and keep the current software running until the new update is ready for activation, making many of the updates completely invisible to the end user. Customers can schedule updates for a specific time, such as the middle of the night, to further make the process invisible.

Sync 4 is designed to run on 8-inch screens standard, but 12-inch and 15.5-inch screens are available too. Voice recognition in Sync 4 is activated by saying "Ok Ford".

Ford believes performing some recall work via the OTA updates will improve customer satisfaction and increase business.

Ford has not released which models will get Sync 4 first.