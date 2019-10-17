Ford Taking the Worry Out of EV Charging

When the Ford Mustang inspired EV SUV goes on sale sometime next year, one challenge it will have to overcome, no matter how good it looks, is charging anxiety by potential customers.

Ford is offering an antidote, a way to take away to charging anxiety. Ford is developing FordPass Charging Network, an easy way to pay as you drive to charge. The network includes more than 12,000 locations with over 35,000 plugs. The FordPass Charging Network is also in collaboration with Electrify America to provide DC Fast Charging. On a 150-kW charger, drivers can add 47 miles of range in just 10 minutes, and fully charge their battery in the time it takes to have a sit down meal at Olive Garden. FordPass app will help guide drivers to an available charging station and allow for payments directly from the car's dashboard. Ford is offering two years of complimentary access to the FordPass Charging Network to all new Ford EV buyers.

For those who prefer to charge at home, Ford is offering Ford Connected Charging Stations, a higher powered charger than the standard 240-volt home charger, the Ford charger uses 48 amp service to recharge at a rate of 32 miles per hour rather than the 22 miles of range per hour the 240-volt home charger would provide. Ford is partnering with Amazon Home Services to offer installations of either standard home chargers or the Ford Connected Charging Stations. Amazon will provide upfront pricing estimates and will allow customers to schedule a licensed and vetted electrician online.

Ford is investing $11.5 billion in EV development through 2022.