Heritage Homage to the Ford GT 1964 Prototype with a Limited-Run

The Ford GT came out after a failed attempt by Ford to buy Ferrari the luxury exotic auto maker of Italy. As such, due to ego's and comments meant to hurt another, Ford choose to go racing to put Ferrari in their place by proving they could build a better Supercar.
The Ford GT 64' Prototype Heritage Edition will debute at Monterey Car Week alongside the sole surviving 1964 Ford GT prototype, Chassis GT/105, in it's original livery at The Quail and on the concept lawn at Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance this week.
To quote Ford's press release:
Limited-edition run honoring the five original GT prototypes
The Ford GT ’64 Prototype Heritage Edition supercar wears Wimbledon White paint with Antimatter Blue graphics, including an over-the-roof triple racing stripe. Exposed carbon fiber components are prominent, including 20-inch Antimatter Blue-painted carbon fiber wheels, a touch unique to Ford GT, as well as an exposed carbon fiber front splitter, side sills, mirror stalks, engine louvers and rear diffuser finished in gloss. Brembo® brake calipers lacquered in silver with black graphics, plus black lug nuts further modernize the aesthetic.
Carbon fiber carries into the cabin as well, with carbon fiber door sills, lower A-pillars and console, along with matte carbon fiber registers. Lightspeed Blue Alcantara®-wrapped carbon fiber seats feature silver stitching, while seating surfaces and head restraints are embossed with the GT logo. The instrument panel is wrapped in Ebony leather and Lightspeed Blue Alcantara, while pillars and headliner are wrapped in Ebony Alcantara. Antimatter Blue appliqués on the instrument panel, door register bezels and seat X-brace are coordinated with the unique wheels. The steering wheel is finished in Ebony Alcantara with black stitching, while dual-clutch paddle shifters are clear and polished.
“There are a lot of milestone moments in the history of Ford GT that we’ve celebrated, but the team was unanimous in believing the original prototype was the right vehicle this time around,” Severson said. “That 1964 prototype unleashed the creative genius of the Ford Advanced Vehicles team and paved the way for the Ford GT program. It put all of this in motion.”
Ford did state the following about the original Ford GT chassis with this information:
- Chassis GT/101 and GT/102 were scrapped after Le Mans and Monza crash testing, but were critical to the significant improvements that went into GT/103, GT/104 and GT/105.
- FT/103 Won Daytona 1965 with Ken Miles and Lloyd Ruby behind the wheel, GT/104 placed third with Bob Bondurant and Ritchie Ginther driving.
- GT/103 and GT/104 have been repainted and are on exclusive display at the Shelby Museum in Boulder, Colorado.
The Ford GT Heritage Edition for the 2022 production year has a new 21st Century high tech wing to improve down force.
Per the press release, the 2022 Ford GT 1964 Heritage Edition is the next in the ultra-limited-production series that includes the following:
-
2021 Ford GT ’66 Daytona Heritage Edition
- Honoring the Ford GT MK II No. 98 race car
- In production
-
2020 Ford GT ’69 Gulf Livery Heritage Edition
- Honoring the Ford GT40 MK I No. 6 race car that was victorious at 1969 Le Mans
- Only 50 built
-
2019 Ford GT ’68 Gulf Livery Heritage Edition
- Honoring Ford GT40 MK I No. 9 race car that was victorious at 1968 Le Mans
- Only 50 built
-
2018 Ford GT ’67 Heritage Edition
- Honoring Ford GT40 MK IV No. 1 race car that was victorious at Le Mans in 1967
- Only 39 built
-
2017 Ford GT ’66 Heritage Edition
- Honoring Ford GT40 MK II No. 2 that Bruce McLaren and Chris Amon drove at 1966 Le Mans
- Only 27 built
-
2006 Ford GT Gulf Livery Heritage Edition
- Commemorating GT40’s back-to-back 24 Hours of Le Mans titles in 1968 and 1969
- Only 343 built
The 2022 Ford GT is available to order for approved Ford GT customers. Production is scheduled to begin in January. Click here for more information.
Ford GT Pays Homage to Its Origins with Limited-Run Heritage Edition Celebrating 1964 Prototypes | Ford Media Center
