  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Adds Range and Faster Charging

      A new rear motor takes you further, up to 320 miles of range on some trims.

    Ford is upgrading the Mustang Mach-E for 2024 with a longer range and faster charging.  The entire lineup gets an upgraded rear motor that boosts range to 320 EPA-rated miles with the extended range battery and rear wheel drive.  While that number is up 20 miles from the 300-mile range of the 2021 Mach-E extended range, Ford had already made a change to the batteries in 2023 that earned RWD extended-range models a 310-mile rating.  Standard-range rear-wheel drive models also see a 20-mile improvement over the original 2021 Mach-E. All-wheel drive models see a boost in range of 10 miles.

    The new rear motor, developed by Ford, drops weight and improves torque. The performance improvements allow the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance to bolt to 60 in just 3.3 seconds with a quarter-mile time of 11.8 seconds at 114 mph. Ford claims this makes that trim of the Mach-E faster than a Tesla Model-T Performance and a Porsche Macan 4 Electric.

    Speaking of the GT, the GT Performance trim is no longer a stand-alone model. In prior years, Ford offered the Mach-E in a standard GT and a GT Performance trim. Instead, the Performance Upgrade package is a software update that can be purchased with the car or purchased and enabled seamlessly later.  Previously, the GT Performance trim only boosted torque by 34 lb-ft, but this new Performance Upgrade package boosts torque by a full 100 lb-ft.   Previously, features only available on the GT Performance are now included in the GT trim and include Ford Performance front seats, MagneRide Damping system, and Brembo front brake calipers.  The Performance Upgrade software back costs $995.

    Other improvements across the lineup are a simplified Infotainment system screen with new icons to make it easier to get to important information and a reconfigured settings screen because Ford said "users don't like to scroll". Wireless Android Auto and Wireless Apple CarPlay are still standard.

    Ford also improved the Fast charging speed on a DC charger. With the new updates, a standard range Mach-E will charge from 10% to 80% 5.7 minutes faster (32.2 minutes total) than the original, while an extended range battery improves charge speed by 8.8 minutes (36.2 minutes total).

    Ford recently joined the Tesla Supercharging network, which added 15,000 new chargers to the Ford BlueOval network. Charging with the Tesla network is as simple as plugging in, with billing handled directly through BlueOval. For now, the Mach-E comes equipped with a CCS charge port, so owners of the Mach-E will need a free adapter from Ford to use Tesla charging stations.

    Ford had recently dropped the price of the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E to just $39,895, but the 2024 model creeps up slightly to $39,995 for the Select RWD standard range. The RWD Premium starts at $43,495, and the GT starts at $53,995. The new Mustang Mach-E Rally goes on sale for $59,995. All models add a $1,895 delivery charge.

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    David

    Interesting to see how this new motor holds up. One of the things that was very clear in the Mach e tear down was that the EV motors were very beefy in their build and should last a good long time.
     

    @Drew Dowdell So increasing charge speed would indicate an improvement in the charging controller. Current Mache e controller was rated at 150 kW top DC charging and 19.2 kW for home charging. Did they state what the new figures were?

    Drew Dowdell
    They did not say what the new DC-Fast charge speed was, but we can infer.  They are probably making this move to have better compatibility with Tesla charging stations.  Charging a Model-3 Long Range at a 250kW charger instead of a 150kW charge decreases charging time by about 9 minutes for the 10%-80% charge.  So my guess is that the 2024 Mach-E has 250kW charging, but it could also be in the 175kW-200kW range. There is also the rule that non-Tesla cars can only use the 250kW V3 Superchargers, which furthers my suspicion that 250kW is the new rate.

    David
    Interesting that Tesla has also announced so many new mega size Charging stations that are all supposed to be V4 generation, so keep the competition at a slower speed and show off the higher speed on new Tesla model upgrades. 

    Yet anything in the 10 to 20 min range for 80% charge is really good compared to only a year ago.

    Makes one wonder if pretty much everyone else will not move to 250 kW charging for the Tesla Stations this year and be interesting to see how the kW controllers play out for L2 charging based on installations at destination locations. 

    Drew Dowdell
    Most destination chargers will remain at 11.5.  And the V4 chargers are all magic dock capable.

    But remember, the Cybertruck is the only Tesla that goes over 250kW. You can plug a Tesla Model Y LR into a 350kW charger, but it is still only going to charge at 250kW.

    I remain convinced that over 250kW charging is only needed for the extra big battery packs like in a Hummer or Escalade IQ.  Even 150kW was fine on my recent trip in a Model-3 SR

    David
    Hopefully as EVs become more common and more people see the fear mongering of certain groups is overblown that they also come to realize the future of EVs and charging.

    I still believe the future is very bright for the EV future. I see very few reasons for a person to buy a Hybrid over an EV today. Yes there are valid use cases such as a medical product rep who will drive hundreds of miles in a day visiting medical facilities, but more than anything, I believe that EVs will take care of the bulk of people now.

