2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Adds Range and Faster Charging

Ford is upgrading the Mustang Mach-E for 2024 with a longer range and faster charging. The entire lineup gets an upgraded rear motor that boosts range to 320 EPA-rated miles with the extended range battery and rear wheel drive. While that number is up 20 miles from the 300-mile range of the 2021 Mach-E extended range, Ford had already made a change to the batteries in 2023 that earned RWD extended-range models a 310-mile rating. Standard-range rear-wheel drive models also see a 20-mile improvement over the original 2021 Mach-E. All-wheel drive models see a boost in range of 10 miles.

The new rear motor, developed by Ford, drops weight and improves torque. The performance improvements allow the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance to bolt to 60 in just 3.3 seconds with a quarter-mile time of 11.8 seconds at 114 mph. Ford claims this makes that trim of the Mach-E faster than a Tesla Model-T Performance and a Porsche Macan 4 Electric.

Speaking of the GT, the GT Performance trim is no longer a stand-alone model. In prior years, Ford offered the Mach-E in a standard GT and a GT Performance trim. Instead, the Performance Upgrade package is a software update that can be purchased with the car or purchased and enabled seamlessly later. Previously, the GT Performance trim only boosted torque by 34 lb-ft, but this new Performance Upgrade package boosts torque by a full 100 lb-ft. Previously, features only available on the GT Performance are now included in the GT trim and include Ford Performance front seats, MagneRide Damping system, and Brembo front brake calipers. The Performance Upgrade software back costs $995.

Other improvements across the lineup are a simplified Infotainment system screen with new icons to make it easier to get to important information and a reconfigured settings screen because Ford said "users don't like to scroll". Wireless Android Auto and Wireless Apple CarPlay are still standard.

Ford also improved the Fast charging speed on a DC charger. With the new updates, a standard range Mach-E will charge from 10% to 80% 5.7 minutes faster (32.2 minutes total) than the original, while an extended range battery improves charge speed by 8.8 minutes (36.2 minutes total).

Ford recently joined the Tesla Supercharging network, which added 15,000 new chargers to the Ford BlueOval network. Charging with the Tesla network is as simple as plugging in, with billing handled directly through BlueOval. For now, the Mach-E comes equipped with a CCS charge port, so owners of the Mach-E will need a free adapter from Ford to use Tesla charging stations.

Ford had recently dropped the price of the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E to just $39,895, but the 2024 model creeps up slightly to $39,995 for the Select RWD standard range. The RWD Premium starts at $43,495, and the GT starts at $53,995. The new Mustang Mach-E Rally goes on sale for $59,995. All models add a $1,895 delivery charge.