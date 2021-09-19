Jump to content
Log In Method Change
  David

    By David

    David

    By David

    World Wide Demand for Electric Police Auto's is growing, Will Ford Deliver On Their Mach-E Police Concept?

      Will Fords Mach-E Police Concept Car live up to the Demands of Police Departments?

    Ford issued their press release late Friday September 17th 2021 as Police departments have been looking for electric purpose-built police vehicles to start replacing older ICE auto's in their fleets.

    Michigan State Police and the United Kingdom will get a chance to run 2022 with a select group of purpose-built police concept Mach-E suvs. So many requests came in from various police agencies in the UK (United Kingdom) that Ford decided to rotate through various agencies there a limited number of concept Mach-E's to be used and for feedback to come in on the auto.

    Michigan State Police will start a evaluation for 2022 on the Mach-E Police Concept. Police departments have always put demanding duty cycles on the cars, trucks and SUVs that they have used and Ford believes that the Mach-E can demonstrate with an electric powertrain that the Mach-E can deliver strong performance while holding up to the demanding duty cycle of police auto's.

    This program while focused on just using the Mach-E clearly shows the direction that Ford is looking to help recover R&D as one can easily see them offering an F-150 Lightning Police Pickup also.

    Ford says this is part of their $30 Billion investment in the electrification of the Ford Portfolio of auto's that will take them through 2025 as they move to an all-electric auto fleet.

    In Pursuit of Zero Emissions, Ford Submits All-Electric Police Pilot Vehicle for Michigan State Police Testing | Ford Media Center

    balthazar

    Going to be a significantly different scenario when a BE police car is sitting idling, running A/C and all the computer/radio equipment is operating. Range is going to absolutely tank.

    David
    6 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    Going to be a significantly different scenario when a BE police car is sitting idling, running A/C and all the computer/radio equipment is operating. Range is going to absolutely tank.

    MPG does that already in all the ICE Tahoe, Explorer, Charger police auto's. No different with electric, power will be used, but I suspect electric can be far more efficient running those electronics with a battery pack than with a gas tank where no matter the draw of the electronics, the engine still burns the same amount of gas. Electronics have the ability to pull less power out of the battery pack and adjust based on use than the gas engine.

    balthazar

    Going to be a HUGE difference. Battery power running computers /radios/radar/etc in IC’s is restored as soon as vehicle is restarted. In BE’s- it’s depleted. 

    Aftermarket electrical components don't care what their power source is. Their draw is their draw.

    David
    1 hour ago, balthazar said:

    Going to be a HUGE difference. Battery power running computers /radios/radar/etc in IC’s is restored as soon as vehicle is restarted. In BE’s- it’s depleted. 

    Aftermarket electrical components don't care what their power source is. Their draw is their draw.

    Wrong, no HUGE difference. If the gas tank is empty, there is no power and so electronics cannot work, no difference than with a battery pack that is depleted.

    Recharge the battery pack and the electronics are restored and working just fine. 

    Big difference is you cannot reduce the basic amount of fuel used at idle in powering those electronics. 

    As proven already with computers and electronics, you can adjust power usage based on supply be it plugged into a wall outlet or just on a battery pack, there can be different draws on the power in a pure electric setup only. Via software coding, you can have electronics be far more efficient in a pure electric setup than one based on ice/electric.

    End result is the same, once a gas tank runs dry or a battery pack is depleted, the electronics stop working.

    balthazar
    1 hour ago, David said:

    Wrong, no HUGE difference. If the gas tank is empty, there is no power and so electronics cannot work, no difference than with a battery pack that is depleted.

    Recharge the battery pack and the electronics are restored and working just fine. 

    Wow.

    daves87rs

    I get it- but my thinking they will have to have some type of special reserve pack for these police EVs . Plus I’m not sure what kind of duties these EVs will start in. 

    I expect the first batch will be tested in different ways……

