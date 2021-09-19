World Wide Demand for Electric Police Auto's is growing, Will Ford Deliver On Their Mach-E Police Concept?

Ford issued their press release late Friday September 17th 2021 as Police departments have been looking for electric purpose-built police vehicles to start replacing older ICE auto's in their fleets.

Michigan State Police and the United Kingdom will get a chance to run 2022 with a select group of purpose-built police concept Mach-E suvs. So many requests came in from various police agencies in the UK (United Kingdom) that Ford decided to rotate through various agencies there a limited number of concept Mach-E's to be used and for feedback to come in on the auto.

Michigan State Police will start a evaluation for 2022 on the Mach-E Police Concept. Police departments have always put demanding duty cycles on the cars, trucks and SUVs that they have used and Ford believes that the Mach-E can demonstrate with an electric powertrain that the Mach-E can deliver strong performance while holding up to the demanding duty cycle of police auto's.

This program while focused on just using the Mach-E clearly shows the direction that Ford is looking to help recover R&D as one can easily see them offering an F-150 Lightning Police Pickup also.

Ford says this is part of their $30 Billion investment in the electrification of the Ford Portfolio of auto's that will take them through 2025 as they move to an all-electric auto fleet.

