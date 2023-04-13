GENESIS Follows Tesla and GM With Full Electrification Experience To Genesis EV Owners

Genesis has stated it will be an all electric vehicle company by 2030 with global EV sales and is currently available in 15 states expanding states as capacity for EV production ramps up in the U.S.
Genesis Motor America, in collaboration with Electrify America, offers three years of 30-minute complimentary charging sessions from the date of vehicle purchase. Owners of the 2023 GV60, the 2023 Electrified GV70, and the 2023 Electrified G80 have access to hyper-fast charging on Electrify America’s coast-to-coast charging network and can seamlessly locate and access charging stations while on the road via the Genesis Connected Services and Electrify America mobile apps.
This is growing as Genesis has also opened up their first standalone luxury store in Santa Monica California. Every Genesis comes with a complimentary three-year subscription to Service Valet. This means never dropping off, picking up or wasting time with vehicle maintenance. With Service Valet, you can schedule service online or via the mobile app and have your vehicle picked up wherever and whenever you choose. You’ll also receive a loaner vehicle and select when and where your Genesis will be returned, all at your convenience.
Genesis today announced the launch of Genesis Home, a residential electrification ecosystem that provides customers with access to solar energy and electric vehicle (EV) charging from their home. Genesis Home enables customers to secure a top-rated residential AC EV charger, solar panels, and energy storage systems through a one-stop marketplace platform.
With Genesis Home, Genesis is streamlining the home electrification process by pairing top products/technologies and pre-vetted installers with dedicated Energy Advisors. The Energy Advisors will guide guests through the entire home electrification journey to ensure that each Genesis Home client receives a home energy solution tailored to their individual energy needs. Energy Advisors will also work with customers after their system has been installed to not only address any customer service inquiries, but to also help clients configure their systems to perform according to each clients’ own preferences. Together with EVs like GV60, the Electrified G80, and Electrified GV70, Genesis Home’s residential charging solution compliments Genesis’ out-of-home charging collaboration with Electrify America to provide comprehensive charging solutions for its clients.
Genesis Home includes rooftop solar, energy storage, charging systems, and additional componentry for an ecosystem that provides more sustainable and cost-effective energy for clients’ home and vehicles. The Genesis Home ecosystem is initially comprised of three components, including a ChargePoint Home Flex Level 2 Charger, rooftop solar panels, and home energy storage systems.
“Genesis Home is an end-to-end mobility solution that both lowers barriers to EV adoption, while simultaneously providing a seamless solution for our discerning clients to generate and store dependable, clean electric power and to harness their home energy to charge their electric vehicle,” said Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America. “Genesis Home provides clients with peace of mind from the knowledge that Genesis has developed a single destination for consumers’ home electrification needs.”
Genesis Home offers customers reliable, more sustainable energy production and storage, protection from outages, and powerful home charging, all in one simple solution. The system will work with any current Genesis EV model. Customers can visit www.genesis.com for more information.
Solar panels, energy storage systems and the home EV charger are manufactured and offered by third parties. Currently, the home EV charger, solar panels and energy storage systems are available in select markets by referral from select Genesis dealers. Genesis Home will be available from additional dealers throughout 2023. Installation services are provided by third-party electricians sourced through the Genesis Home Marketplace and contracted by customers for their projects.
Genesis Home will compete with Tesla Solar products and Powerwall as well as GM Energy EcoSystem
