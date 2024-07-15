Tesla Supercharger access now open for Hummer EV drivers”

GMC Hummer EV drivers can now charge their gargantuan EVs on Tesla Superchargers, according to an announcement on GMC's website. Enabling Supercharging requires an update to the myGMC app; however, users can use the Tesla app and register temporarily as a Rivian R1S until the app update completes. Drivers who expect to use the Tesla Superchargers network regularly may wish to sign up for a $12.99 subscription through the Tesla app, which grants a 10c/kWh discount. With a 200 kWh battery, just two charges from 20% - 80% per month would cover the membership fee.

The myGMC app will also allow owners to purchase an official NACS to CCS adaptor. While third-party NACS to CCS adapters are available for purchase, they are not officially approved for use on Tesla's network.

With this change, GMC says that Hummer EV drivers now have access to approximately 195,000 charge points across North America. Most Tesla Superchargers are of the 250kw variety, and while not specified in GMC's announcement, we suspect that the Hummer EV is not eligible to charge on the 150kw chargers, much like the Ford EVs, which cite the same 15,000 number for eligible Superchargers. Limited to 250kw charging speeds, Hummer EV drivers may wish to limit the use of Tesla stations to a last resort while traveling as they will not reach the full 350kw charging speeds their vehicle is capable of. GM has also partnered with Flying-J / Pilot to offer 350kw charging at truck stops nationwide and is a founding member of the new IONNA Network that will offer both CCS and NACS charging without an adaptor.

There is no announcement yet on Tesla Supercharger Access for their other EVs.

Drivers can identify 250kw chargers by the black collar at the end of the charging cable.

UPDATE: It appears that GMC might have leaked this information early. The language on the website announcing Supercharger access has been removed. Via the Wayback Machine, the language on GMC's website as of July 15th said: