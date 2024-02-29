Ford EV Access to Tesla Supercharging Opens

Owners of Ford Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning vehicles have nearly doubled their charging location options overnight with 15,000+ new chargers added to the Ford BlueOval Charge Network. Last May, Ford announced they signed an agreement with Tesla for Ford EVs to gain access to Tesla Supercharger locations. Currently, the access is limited to just the two retail EVs that Ford sells and not the commercially oriented Ford e-Transit van. A Ford representative indicated that a future announcement for e-Transit drivers could be coming.

In addition to access to the Tesla network, Ford will begin transitioning its EVs to use the new Tesla-designed NACS plug that is backward compatible with the existing Tesla design. Ford vehicles already built and sold with the CCS plug are eligible for a complimentary NACS to CCS adapter from Ford. Owners may register their VIN to receive their adapter in the Ford Pass app or at ford.com/FastChargingAdapter. Owners are allowed one free adapter per VIN.

Charging a Mustang Mach-E or F-150 Lightning takes just two steps. Plug the adapter into the vehicle and plug the Supercharger cable into the plug in a simple Plug-to-Charge process. Drivers are charged for their session directly through the BlueOval network with whatever payment method is already set up.

While 15,000+ Tesla Superchargers are available for Ford drivers' use, not every Tesla charger is compatible. Tesla Superchargers that have peak rates of 250+ kilowatts (kW) and an all-black charge cord and handle are compatible with Ford EVs. L2 Destination chargers and 150kW stations with a silver collar on the charge plug are not compatible.