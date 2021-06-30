BrightDrop EV600 Production Accelerated as GM CAMI Assembly Plant Changes End Date of Chevrolet Equinox Production

GM announced today that April 2022 will be the last month of Chevrolet Equinox production at CAMI Assembly plant. Production at other plants will be increased to cover Chevrolet Equinox production as BrightDrop equipment will be installed over a 4 month period allowing for large scale production to begin of the BrightDrop EV600 van beginning in November 2022.

This comes as gm works with Merchant Fleet that is ordering 12,600 BrightDrop EV600s for last mile delivery service. Merchant Fleet expects the EV600 to enter fleet use starting in Early 2023 making them the second large scale last mile Major Customer.

Merchant Fleet plans for the EV600 to by 50% of their mobility fleet by 2025 in North America allowing them to be one of the largest last mile delivery companies with a focus on being 100% electric fleet by 2030. Merchant Fleet HQ is in New Hampshire with their innovation center located in Chicago Illinois.

gm Canada is leading gm push into the full commercial EV market with the new BrightDrop division of commercial electric e-pallet's and EV vans allowing commercial fleet operators to reduce costs as they move to zero-emission fleets.

The CAMI Assembly plant is scheduled to start with a single shift of EV600 assembly and move to two shifts at the start of 2023 and market permitting three production shifts as soon as the start of 2024.

BrightDrop is allowing gm to reimage commercial delivery and logistics with an all-electric future. CAMI Assembly plant will be instrumental in allowing gm to offer commercial customers an ecosystem of connected / electrified products and services that allow delivery/logistic companies to move goods and services more efficiently, driving down costs while reducing harmful emissions in cities and on congested streets.

CAMI Assembly will play a critical role in gm's vision for a zero emission future.

