"Everybody In" GM Ultium Charge 360 App, GM Holistic Charging Approach

EV charging to some is a stressful thing, the ability to drive your EV, knowing you can quickly get a recharge and where should be a simple thing and yet range and charging hit the stress level for current and potential owners of BEV products.

GM is tirelessly working to provide GM EV owners more confidence and convenience when it comes to EV charging. As stated by GM, the customers need a robust charging experience that makes the transition from ICE to EV seamless and helps to drive mass adoption per Travis Hester, GM's chief EV officer. Quote: “As we launch 30 EVs globally by the end of 2025, Ultium Charge 360 simplifies and improves the at-home charging experience and the public charging experience – whether it’s community-based or road-trip charging.”

GM's Ultium Charge 360 holistic charging experience offers the following:

Access to Charging: GM will continue to work with a variety of third parties, including charge point operators, electric utilities and government agencies to make home, workplace, public and fleet charging ubiquitous for customers.

Mobile Apps : GM will continue to update the GM vehicle mobile apps to provide an even more intuitive mobile experience that makes navigating to a charging station, plugging into a charger and paying for charging simple.

Products and Services: To help ensure the transition to an EV is seamless, GM is working to offer EV owners charging accessories and installation services tailored to their lifestyle. For example, GM will cover standard installation of Level 2 charging capability for eligible customers who purchase or lease a 2022 Bolt EUV or Bolt EV in collaboration with Qmerit.

GM's continued progress on it's EV infrastructure strategy is as follows:

GM now has signed agreements with seven major charging providers: Blink Charging, ChargePoint, EV Connect, EVgo, FLO, Greenlots and SemaConnect. Through their GM vehicle mobile apps, EV customers will soon be able to easily see real-time information from nearly 60,000 charging plugs throughout the U.S. and Canada, find stations along a route and initiate and pay for charging.

The first GM and EVgo sites are now live in Washington, California and Florida, nine months after a commitment to add more than 2,700 fast chargers in cities and suburbs by the end of 2025 was first announced. Each site is capable of delivering up to 350 kilowatts and averages four chargers per site. GM and EVgo are on track to have approximately 500 fast charging stalls live by the end of 2021.

As GM continues to update Ultium Charge 360, they will also be including new elements and collaborations.

GM Ultium Platform is powering the Cadillac LYRIQ, GMC Hummer EVs and the Chevrolet Silverado electric pickup to start with many more models to come. The Ultium Charge 360 will help you optimize the use of your Ultium platform with a GM-estimated range of up to 450 miles on a full charge.

GM's multiple announcements over the last two years shows it's rapid advancement in moving to an all-electric, zero-emissions future making EV ownership easier for all.

Unlike GM's competition focusing only on select charging companies, GM is taking an all in approach allowing for 60,000 and growing charging points across North America. Working with all companies and the EVgo effort, GM is on track to have 500 fast charging stalls live by the end of 2021 supporting the Ultium 800V 350 kWH battery / Powertrain system.

To Put ‘Everybody In’ an Electric Vehicle, GM Introduces Ultium Charge 360