Holden to Retire SS Nameplate For Now

When the final Australian-built Holden Commodore rolls down the line next month, it will mark the end a number things including the end of the SS nameplate.

“Calais stays, but SS doesn’t. Outside of that, we’ll let you know. We’re still six months away from launch,” said Holden director of communications Sean Poppitt to CarAdvice.

“The only product that currently has it [the SS name] in Australia is the V8 Commodore. So when we stop making V8s, that’s when we stop the SS.

That doesn't the SS name will never return on a Holden vehicle.

“It’s a GM name, so it’s also used on Camaros and other performance vehicles. None of which I can comment on coming to Australia, but can I categorically say that you won’t see SS on a GM vehicle in Australia again? No,” said Poppitt.

We also got some confirmation on a key piece of information pertaining to the Commodore and Buick Regal. Last year, we reported that the Insignia (the model on which the Commodore was based) couldn't take anything larger than a V6 engine due to the design of the platform. Speaking with Motoring, the lead development engineer for the Commodore David Johnson confirmed the tight confines of the platform.

“We looked at it, in a lot of depth, but the architecture wasn’t designed for it. There’s just no where to put the turbos. It was a stretch to get a V6 in it at all,” said Johnson.

Source: CarAdvice, Motoring