Hyundai Pushes EV Boundaries to Achieve GUINNESS WORLD RECORD

Hyundai Motor India Limited organized this GUINNESS WORLD RECORD attempt by the EVO India Team in an IONIQ 5 electric vehicle, logging a record-breaking total elevation change of 5,802 meters or 19,030 feet (1 meter = 3.28 feet) over a 4,900 km or 3,045 mile journey across India.

This extraordinary road trip began in Umling La, Ladakh, India at an elevation of 5,799 meters or 19,030 feet high above sea level, the highest drivable point in India. The trip came to an end in Kuttanad, Kerala, India situated three meters or 9.48 feet below sea level, the lowest point in India.

This trip was accomplished over 14 days, with the route covering a distance of more than 4,900 km or 3,045 miles, tackling challenging terrain, extreme climatic conditions and demonstrated the Hyundai IONIQ 5 resilience, advanced technology, and superior performance in an EV.

Mr. Unsoo Kim, Managing Director, Hyundai Motors India Limited stated the following:

“We are incredibly proud to see the Hyundai IONIQ 5 create history by achieving the Guinness World Record™ for the Greatest altitude change by an electric car. This achievement is a testament to Hyundai’s unwavering commitment to innovation, technological excellence, and sustainability. The IONIQ 5’s performance in such extreme conditions reflects its engineering prowess and durability. At Hyundai, we are dedicated to pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks in e-mobility, and this record further reinforces our vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’.”

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 was developed on the E-GMP or Electric-Global Modular Platform, designed to redefine smart mobility experiences. This progressive and futuristic design was inspired by the Hyundai iconic PONY car as a step towards a new era of electric mobility. The IONIQ 5 was Equipped with a 72.6 kWh battery pack and was a production IONIQ 5 that had the standard safety, smart technology, performance and design in what consumers can today purchase from any Hyundai Dealership.

Congratulations to the Hyundai team for showing what EVs can do today.