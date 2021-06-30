Canada joins a growing list of European counteries, Asian and a growing list of US States to ban New ICE Sales starting 2035

In the summer of 2019 the British Columbia province of Canada shocked the rest of Canada and many countries by stating that all new car and light truck ICE auto sales would be banned beginning January 1st 2040. They then stated that 10% of all new auto sales had to be electric by 2025 and had at the time a $57 million Canadian incentive program to encourage people to buy BEVs.

The Canadian province of Quebec then in November 2020 joined the British Columbia province in banning all new ICE car and light truck sales starting January 1st 2035. Premier Francois Legault told reporters this was necessary to ensure they hit their target of a 37.5% reduction in greenhouse gases by 2030 compared to 1990 levels and over all clean air plan for reducing health issues for the citizens.

Quebec being the second most populous province behind British Columbia has joined the California initiative to move everyone to BEVs. This has not come without push back from the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers Association which has criticized these provinces with the following statement: “Consumers need more support to buy new (zero-emission vehicles) ZEVs, not bans on internal combustion vehicles.”

At the time Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised sweeping measures to fight climate change, boost economic growth which included making zero-emission auto's more affordable to the Canadian citizen and investment in a country wide charging infrastructure. Yet due to the Pandemic, the current focus was on emergency aid to help businesses and people get through the pandemic.

Now that Canada is daily increasing their vaccinated rate for Covid19, the Canadian government had moved onto long range business and with that we get the June 29th 2021 announcement that Canada will ban the sale of fuel-burning new cars and light-duty trucks beginning January 1st 2035. This will help Canada reach their commitment to the Paris accord of reaching net-zero emissions across the country by 2050.

Canada is committed to aligning with zero-emission vehicles sales targets with the most ambitious North American Jurisdictions as stated by the Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson. This supports following the lead by California that has moved to ban new car and light-duty truck sales beginning January 1st 2035 even while the United States has not yet set a fixed date for this.

Canada did state that they will work with the United States to harmonize fuel efficiency regulations by investing in consumer rebates, charging stations, business tax breaks and industry transition costs per Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson.

Canada also stated that they cannot reach their targets in emission reductions without the ban on ICE cars, SUVs, and Trucks especially as the SUV/Truck segment is the fastest growing segment of new auto sales as BEVs only make up 3.5% of new auto sales at this time.

Ford has committed to helping Canada change by stating that all Ford Edge and Lincoln Nautilus ICE production for North America will end by December 31st 2023 with BEVs production worth at least $2 billion will start beginning of 2024. The Oakville, Ontario plant will produce five new electric vehicles under Unifor Union workers. This joins Fords union work force commitment to manufacture BEVs across North America that covered at the time the US and Mexico and now Canada becomes part of that equation.

With the end of ICE production, Unifor union workers at the Windsor, Ontario plant that builds ICE engines was worried, but have since have commitment to change over the electric motor production ensuring the 3,000 Ford workers will continue to work and retire with a pension per Fords commitment.

This shows the growing Ford commitment to a BEV future globally as in February 2021 Ford had gone ALL-IN on EVs for Europe with their $1 billion transformation of the Cologne Germany auto production site to change over to production of BEVs and plug-in hybrids only by mid-2026 with all-electric only by 2030.

Ford is backing up the transition to a zero-emission future both in Canada, Europe and the greater North America by ensuring jobs as they transition plants. Currently the Van Dyke Transmission plant is now in conversion and renamed to the Van Dyke Electric Powertrain Center in support of the F-150 Lightning retaining the 225 jobs there much in concert with the preservation of jobs in Canada. Ford has stated that the Van Dyke will produce a new eMotor every 75 seconds as full production begins this summer 2021 and will lay the ground work for the same performance of work at the Windsor, Ontario plant and other plants globally.

Canada sees a bright future for electric auto production and cleaner air with reduced CO2 emissions in the near future.

Canada to ban sale of new fuel-powered cars and light trucks from 2035 | Reuters

Quebec to ban sale of new gasoline-powered cars from 2035 | Reuters

British Columbia Bans Sale of Gas-powered Cars by 2040 | (ens-newswire.com)

Ford Canada to Build Electric Cars, The Canadian Business Journal (cbj.ca)

Ford Europe Goes All-In On EVs On Road To Sustainable Profitability; Cologne Site Begins $1 Billion Transformation | Ford Media Center

Van Dyke Plant’s Name Change Aligns with Expanded Production Line, Ford’s Commitment to Electrification | Ford Media Center