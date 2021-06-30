Jump to content
Log In Method Change
  • David

    By David

    David

    By David

    Canada joins a growing list of European counteries, Asian and a growing list of US States to ban New ICE Sales starting 2035

      Some would say after your two most populous provinces ban new ice auto sales that it was inevitable for Canada to do this but affective June 29th 2021 Canada's government has banned all new ICE car and light truck sales starting January 1st 2035 onward.

     

    In the summer of 2019 the British Columbia province of Canada shocked the rest of Canada and many countries by stating that all new car and light truck ICE auto sales would be banned beginning January 1st 2040. They then stated that 10% of all new auto sales had to be electric by 2025 and had at the time a $57 million Canadian incentive program to encourage people to buy BEVs.

    Snag_1d3fbd34.png

    The Canadian province of Quebec then in November 2020 joined the British Columbia province in banning all new ICE car and light truck sales starting January 1st 2035. Premier Francois Legault told reporters this was necessary to ensure they hit their target of a 37.5% reduction in greenhouse gases by 2030 compared to 1990 levels and over all clean air plan for reducing health issues for the citizens.

    Quebec being the second most populous province behind British Columbia has joined the California initiative to move everyone to BEVs. This has not come without push back from the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers Association which has criticized these provinces with the following statement: “Consumers need more support to buy new (zero-emission vehicles) ZEVs, not bans on internal combustion vehicles.”

    At the time Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised sweeping measures to fight climate change, boost economic growth which included making zero-emission auto's more affordable to the Canadian citizen and investment in a country wide charging infrastructure. Yet due to the Pandemic, the current focus was on emergency aid to help businesses and people get through the pandemic.

    Now that Canada is daily increasing their vaccinated rate for Covid19, the Canadian government had moved onto long range business and with that we get the June 29th 2021 announcement that Canada will ban the sale of fuel-burning new cars and light-duty trucks beginning January 1st 2035. This will help Canada reach their commitment to the Paris accord of reaching net-zero emissions across the country by 2050.

    Canada is committed to aligning with zero-emission vehicles sales targets with the most ambitious North American Jurisdictions as stated by the Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson. This supports following the lead by California that has moved to ban new car and light-duty truck sales beginning January 1st 2035 even while the United States has not yet set a fixed date for this.

    Canada did state that they will work with the United States to harmonize fuel efficiency regulations by investing in consumer rebates, charging stations, business tax breaks and industry transition costs per Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson.

    Canada also stated that they cannot reach their targets in emission reductions without the ban on ICE cars, SUVs, and Trucks especially as the SUV/Truck segment is the fastest growing segment of new auto sales as BEVs only make up 3.5% of new auto sales at this time.

    Ford has committed to helping Canada change by stating that all Ford Edge and Lincoln Nautilus ICE production for North America will end by December 31st 2023 with BEVs production worth at least $2 billion will start beginning of 2024. The Oakville, Ontario plant will produce five new electric vehicles under Unifor Union workers. This joins Fords union work force commitment to manufacture BEVs across North America that covered at the time the US and Mexico and now Canada becomes part of that equation.

    With the end of ICE production, Unifor union workers at the Windsor, Ontario plant that builds ICE engines was worried, but have since have commitment to change over the electric motor production ensuring the 3,000 Ford workers will continue to work and retire with a pension per Fords commitment.

    This shows the growing Ford commitment to a BEV future globally as in February 2021 Ford had gone ALL-IN on EVs for Europe with their $1 billion transformation of the Cologne Germany auto production site to change over to production of BEVs and plug-in hybrids only by mid-2026 with all-electric only by 2030.

    Ford is backing up the transition to a zero-emission future both in Canada, Europe and the greater North America by ensuring jobs as they transition plants. Currently the Van Dyke Transmission plant is now in conversion and renamed to the Van Dyke Electric Powertrain Center in support of the F-150 Lightning retaining the 225 jobs there much in concert with the preservation of jobs in Canada. Ford has stated that the Van Dyke will produce a new eMotor every 75 seconds as full production begins this summer 2021 and will lay the ground work for the same performance of work at the Windsor, Ontario plant and other plants globally.

    Canada sees a bright future for electric auto production and cleaner air with reduced CO2 emissions in the near future.

    balthazar
    1 hour ago, David said:

    They then stated that 10% of all new auto sales had to be electric by 2025

    Has the Gov’t stated the protocol if BE sales in ‘25 are only hitting -say- 6 or 7%? Will they halt IC sales to meet the (completely arbitrary) percentage… or just shrug?

    • Upvote 1
    David
    2 hours ago, balthazar said:

    Has the Gov’t stated the protocol if BE sales in ‘25 are only hitting -say- 6 or 7%? Will they halt IC sales to meet the (completely arbitrary) percentage… or just shrug?

    I was wondering that and followed the links in the press release. They say if the difference is more than 4% they will allow a 5yr push out of the end sales date. I would have to assume which I hate assumptions that they are using that to cover their ass for not hitting their sales goal. Course with companies like Ford going all BEV in the country for production that the focus will be on moving to BEV ASAP for people. Guess @oldshurst442 will have more of an incentive as they roll out this summer expanded gov rebates to incent people to buy bev.

    Big question is will the gov incentives still apply to an auto I want that I have to wait till 2022 or later to get? Rivian is currently saying people who order their SUV or Truck are looking at late 2022 or early 2023 for delivery.

    balthazar
    32 minutes ago, David said:

    They say if the difference is more than 4% they will allow a 5yr push out of the end sales date.

    They have other options, too. Heavily fine those that buy IC (randomly & without warning), or 'imminent domain' the IC vehicles and auction them off for funds for further BE incentives. Perhaps jail time for the IC consumers, that's usually a behavior modifier. 

    But seriously, these arbitrary numbers based on absolutely nothing have almost zero chance of being met. 

    34 minutes ago, David said:

    cover their ass for not hitting their sales goal

    ^ I believe you were talking about Big Gov't here. B.G. has no accountability, so they have no literal need to 'cover their ass'. Which is why what's actually going to happen is what I initially stated- they'll just shrug & do nothing other than come up with yet another completely arbitrary date based on nothing. 

    What's been unsaid here is that the contingency that does not want BE (and we have NO IDEA -when push comes to shove- how large that contingency is), there will undoubtedly be a run on IC vehicles the closer the supposed 'ban' looms, swelling those IC numbers / reducing the BE market share percentage. A temporary inverse bell curve.

    • Thanks 1
    • Upvote 1
    David
    13 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    They have other options, too. Heavily fine those that buy IC (randomly & without warning), or 'imminent domain' the IC vehicles and auction them off for funds for further BE incentives. Perhaps jail time for the IC consumers, that's usually a behavior modifier. 

    But seriously, these arbitrary numbers based on absolutely nothing have almost zero chance of being met. 

    ^ I believe you were talking about Big Gov't here. B.G. has no accountability, so they have no literal need to 'cover their ass'. Which is why what's actually going to happen is what I initially stated- they'll just shrug & do nothing other than come up with yet another completely arbitrary date based on nothing. 

    What's been unsaid here is that the contingency that does not want BE (and we have NO IDEA -when push comes to shove- how large that contingency is), there will undoubtedly be a run on IC vehicles the closer the supposed 'ban' looms, swelling those IC numbers / reducing the BE market share percentage. A temporary inverse bell curve.

    Very true, there is that contingency of folks that hate change and will fight to the end and so your right an inverse bell curve of ICE sales at the end.

    balthazar

    I'll also go ahead and predict another PR problem for Big Gov't with some groups for "gutting emissions standards" (by pushing back for 5 years). Like the last time an auto-related standard was allowed to remain as is instead of a future accelerated standard.

    1 minute ago, David said:

    Very true, there is that contingency of folks that hate change and will fight to the end and so your right an inverse bell curve of ICE sales at the end.

    Let's me ask this question; if a person leaves their long-time spouse to live/start a new life with another, do they therefore 'embrace change'?

    Not all change is automatically & unilaterally good for everyone. There is no 'universal standard'. In order to see issues clearly, that always has to be on the table.

    • Upvote 1
    David
    10 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    I'll also go ahead and predict another PR problem for Big Gov't with some groups for "gutting emissions standards" (by pushing back for 5 years). Like the last time an auto-related standard was allowed to remain as is instead of a future accelerated standard.

    Let's me ask this question; if a person leaves their long-time spouse to live/start a new life with another, do they therefore 'embrace change'?

    Not all change is automatically & unilaterally good for everyone. There is no 'universal standard'. In order to see issues clearly, that always has to be on the table.

    One would have to assume that if a person leaves their long-term spouse for a life with another, it is due to change that could not work for that individual. Change is change and for some it is good, for others it is to cling to a resistance of change. I have personally found those that change are usually resistant to change compared to those that talk out their issues and work through the changes to embrace a better life with their long term spouse together. Course some change as they want better and need to change due to the resistance to change of the spouse.

    I am going to go out and say that those that want to stay with their long term spouse will work through the issues which usually does include change to embrace a better life. I also acknowledge that not all do.

    Let me ask this question; How is life better if we stop learning, stop improving ourselves, our society, our life?

    Stagnation is what kills society, life and people as proved by science. Those societies that thought they have achieved the best and needed no further change have died and are now history notes in human history. IMHO

    The auto industry is the same, without change, companies die! Change and improvements to the products and services provided is what allows companies to survive decades if not millenniums. 

    • Haha 2
    oldshurst442
    5 hours ago, David said:

    Quebec being the second most populous province behind British Columbia

    Unfortunately, this sentence is only half-right.  Only 50% correct. 

    Yes, Quebec is Canada's second most populous province.   But no...it aint behind British Columbia. 

    Ontario would be the province that Quebec is behind in most populous province. 

    Quebec would be the LARGEST in area. Ontario being the second largest in area. But in terms of population, the roles are reversed.

    British Columbia is in 3rd place in both in terms of area and population.  

     

     

    • Thanks 1
    balthazar
    34 minutes ago, David said:

    Let me ask this question; How is life better if we stop learning, stop improving ourselves, our society, our life?

    If everything is 'wanting' to change, then nothing currently in use is any good.
    And if nothing at any time is any good, then it stands to reason the change will also not be any good.

    OR... some things may well have evolved to a point they are optimized, and are not in 'need' of 'change'. That is certainly very real. 

    Counter-question : should General Motors be shut down / discontinued, in order for other to 'have their shot' at being a 'major player'? That would be a huge 'change'...

     

    • Haha 1
    • Upvote 1
    oldshurst442
    47 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    Not all change is automatically & unilaterally good for everyone. There is no 'universal standard'

    There might not be a universal standard for everyone that is unilaterally good for everyone.  That is a true statement that resonates in all areas of life.

    But...

    Regarding gasoline for individual human transportation-al needs, yeah...change NEEDS to be done. We as humans cannot continue going on with that.  That HAS to change. It aint about money. There are things MORE important than money regarding the health of the planet.   

    Oh no!  The planet WILL survive.  It will be sick a little bit. The living things on it will perish. Not all. Some will survive. But life adapts. Life will survive. The planet will survive and nourish the living things that would have adapted to the new change.  Change ALWAYS happens. Whether we like it or not. And a universal standard for everyone is evidently NOT for everyone. Only the strongest survive and adapt to the new change...

    Humans on the other hand, might NOT survive the way we are going on about. We are poisoning our food and water the way we are going.  We NEED to change that path we are on. 

    The path that we have decided upon might NOT be THE right path either. But we NEED to change something. If we as a species see that using batteries as a fuel source for our individual human transportation-al needs aint good for our future either, well, we will need to change that too eventually. 

    But our quest to not kill ourselves NEEDS to continue.   Maybe you dont believe that gasoline as a fuel source is detriment to our survival, but it is...

    13 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    If everything is 'wanting' to change,

    Its not about "wanting" to change.  (From gasoline to batteries as a fuel source)

    Its a NEED to change. No choice.  We are poisoning our food and water sources...

    15 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    then nothing currently in use is any good.

    yes.

    19 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    And if nothing at any time is any good, then it stands to reason the change will also not be any good.

    Well...no.

    When  scientists and engineers and scholars, etc, decide upon a thing, its good up until a new better way is found to do it.  Knowledge, knowledge of technology, new materials...

    Whale blubber was once a way to light our homes. It was a good way for awhile.  We found a way to produce electricity and that took over for then next 100 years.  Coal, nuclear, hydro electric power...

    Coal was good for awhile. It no longer is a viable way.

    Nuclear?

    Yeah...nuclear.  Is it good?  It has it ups.  Huge ups.  But the downs are really really bad...for our planet.

    @David posted what a European Nordic country wants to do with storing the nuclear waste down down down Earth's crust buried in cement tombs good for 1000s of years...   SURE!  LETS DO THAT!    Bury the waste DIRECTLY in the earth so if their is ANY leakage of any kind...because nothing leaks right?  Lets bury the waste DIRECTLY in the earth so we could also poison the earth from the inside...   Lets rot her out inside and out...

     

    We our smart enough as a species to understand that whatever we decide upon, there will be results that we didnt account for. We SHOUDNT be RELUNCTANT TO ADJUST again and ADAPT FOR OTHER CHANGES...

    As a species, for 10 000 years...that is all we HAVE been doing anyway...

     

    • Upvote 1
    smk4565

    Automakers will get there by 2035.  Battery tech will be figured out, EV pricing will be more like current gas powered pricing.  By 2035 people won’t even want a gas car, like who today wants a cell phone from 2005?  Or a TV from 2005?  Or a V8 from 2005 with 300 hp that gets 17 mpg when a turbo 4 can make 300 hp now and get 27 mpg.  Tech changes over 15 years.

    • Like 1
    • Haha 1
