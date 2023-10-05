Genesis-Hyundai-Kia Adopt NACS

October 5th was a major press release for Genesis-Hyundai-Kia as all three auto companies announced that they would begin shipping their EVs at the start of Q4 2024 with NACS ports on their EVs.
With NACS ports, Genesis, Hyundai and Kia EVs will gain access to the 12,000 plus North America Tesla Supercharger stations which have over 50,000 charging stations.
Genesis, Hyundai, Kia EVs are built on the E-GMP or Electric Global Modular Platform that is an 800V fast charging platform. The current EV owners that have CCS ports will have access to the Tesla Supercharger network starting the beginning of Q1 2025 and upon receiving their CCS to NACS adapter.
This also includes that Genesis, Hyundai and Kia have joined six other global leading auto companies in building their own high power North American Charging Network that has a committed 30,000 chargers. This new network will have the first of the Charging Stations opened in Summer 2024 in the U.S. and later in the year in Canada.
All three auto companies have stated that their specific EV applications on the customers cell phone will be updated allowing them to use the Tesla Supercharger stations, pay for their charging and any other needs at the tesla sites giving customers the ultimate experience in a single smartphone app for all their EV needs.
Genesis Newsroom (genesisnewsusa.com)
Hyundai Electric Vehicles to Add North American Charging Standard - Hyundai Newsroom
KIA TO ADOPT NORTH AMERICAN CHARGING STANDARD IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2024 (kiamedia.com)
