    Instant EV Rebate, Will it Launch an EV Purchase Revolution?

      Starting January 1, 2024 Consumers can choose to transfer their new clean vehicle credit of up to $7,500 or used clean vehicle credit of up to $4,000 to the car dealer effectively lowering the vehicles purchase price, will this jump start the EV Revolution of sales?

    October 2023 the IRS released this clarification that the Inflation Reduction Act will offer the provision that allows consumers to transfer their credit to the car dealer, instantly reducing the purchase price of new and used EVs at the time of sale.

    Registration Requirements PDF

    rp-23-33.pdf

    This guidance also provides proposed eligibility rules for the previously owned clean vehicles credit. End result is that ELIGIBLE CONSUMERS may transfer the full value of the new or previously owned EV credit regardless of their individual tax liability to the dealership.

    Per the IRS press release: 

    “President Biden’s Investing in America agenda is focused on lowering transportation costs for consumers and giving American car companies the tools to lead the market,” said Chief Implementation Officer for the Inflation Reduction Act Laurel Blatchford. “For the first time, the Inflation Reduction Act allows consumers to reduce the up-front cost of a clean vehicle, expanding consumer choices and helping car dealers expand their businesses. The IRS has focused on streamlining this process for car dealers as part of its commitment to improving service and helping taxpayers claim the credits they are eligible for.” 

    Later in the month of October, the IRS will allow auto dealerships to register via the IRS Energy Credits Online, this new website will allow the dealerships to signup and take part of this new instant rebate program that the IRS has stated will be a 72 hr turnaround for the dealerships to get the rebate deposited into their bank account.

    Benefits for the consumers are that the rebate will be instantly taken off the agreed too purchase price reducing the amount they need to pay via finance, cash or lease.

    Full details for those wishing to read the long winded and dry IRS press release is here:

    Inflation Reduction Act Rebates

    So what do you think about this Instant Rebate for EVs? Good Idea? Will it Jump Start EV sales? 

    Sound off and let the debate begin!

    smk4565

    Maybe not revolution because supply won't be there until 2025-26 probably, but I think EV sales could double easily next year.  You take $7500 off at the time of sales and that EV price looks really attractive.  Plus that is $7500 less to finance (or $4k on a used car) at a 10% interest rate over 6 years or whatever the standard car loans are now.  The interest savings on say a $32,500 loan vs a $40,000 loan, plus the gas savings that an EV has, makes it really compelling.

    I know my next car will be EV.

  • Latest News

    Automotive Industry

    Toyota Signs Long Term Battery Supply Agreement with LG Energy Solutions

    Toyota Motor North America and LG Energy Solutions has announced a long-term supply agreement for Lithium-ion/high-nickel NCMA battery modules starting with 20 GWh of production in 2025 for 2026 model year EVs. These pouch type battery cells are a nickel, cobalt, manganese, aluminum cell design that will be produced at LG Energy Solutions Michigan facility and shipped to Toyota's Kentucky assembly site for all Toyota and Lexus EVs. Tetsuo "Ted" Ogawa has stated this is the start

    Toyota

    Genesis-Hyundai-Kia Adopt NACS

    October 5th was a major press release for Genesis-Hyundai-Kia as all three auto companies announced that they would begin shipping their EVs at the start of Q4 2024 with NACS ports on their EVs. With NACS ports, Genesis, Hyundai and Kia EVs will gain access to the 12,000 plus North America Tesla Supercharger stations which have over 50,000 charging stations.  Genesis, Hyundai, Kia EVs are built on the E-GMP or Electric Global Modular Platform that is an 800V fast charging platfor

    Automotive Industry


  • Posts

    • David
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By David · Posted

      Kia EV day covered the EV 3 and EV4 concepts but according to other news outlets, the CEO has stated that Kia will have an EV2 out globally that will also be in the U.S. for far less than $30,000 2023 Kia EV Day | The revolution begins KIA EV Day to be Held on October 12th - Korean Car Blog (thekoreancarblog.com)
    • David
      Industry News: Tesla EV share of U.S. market tumbles to 50% as EV Sales Surpass 300,000 in Q3

      By David · Posted

      Stock price of Tesla is a future glimps of where the company is going. Hyundai, Kia, Genesis is hitting EV far better than Tesla and has newer tech and models. Tesla is going to be hurting by 2025 at the rate Musk is destroying the company due to his distractions. Even stockholders are now calling for a new CEO to run Tesla. Tesla Investor Calls for a New CEO As As Musk Shift Focus to Twitter (businessinsider.com) Ford clearly has mis-read their own buyers which is mainly blue-collar workers and have not bought into the EV thing. GM sells to higher income folks and those more tech savvy. Ford is going to have issues over the next few years as they have not properly planned for EVs and battery production, so costs remain very high unlike GM which did plan. At least they are not Toyota that bet on Hydrogen and lost. Korea is going to eat the Japanese auto business for EVs.
    • riviera74
      Industry News: Tesla EV share of U.S. market tumbles to 50% as EV Sales Surpass 300,000 in Q3

      By riviera74 · Posted

      GM/Honda may NOT have enough scale to cut costs enough; they may have to pair up with Ford to really cut costs. Tesla does need a 2.0 for all their current products since few NEW car buyers want something they could have purchased two years ago.
    • David
      Watch and Timepiece Appreciation Thread

      By David · Posted

      Do not forget that she was close friends with the late Micheal Jackson. Elizabeth Taylor was to me far more lovely than Marlyn Manroe, but again that is person preference for brunettes over blondes, I guess. Course @oldshurst442 knows what I was really meaning by my comment.   I find here very lovely and a nice watch to boot!  
    • trinacriabob
      Watch and Timepiece Appreciation Thread

      By trinacriabob · Posted

      What I was really going to post  - - - - - current watch: Timex Expedition - black face, blue illumination capability, leather watchband - bought in 2011 for about $40 - Timex:  "takes a lickin' and keeps on tickin' " past tense watch: Seiko I used to have - (similar, but not "Presage" and regular gold ... not rose gold) left on a hotel nightstand while hastily packing for an early morning flight from Italy back to the U.S. - the hotel wasn't of the genre that would admit to finding it and send it back to you - consider what happened to Gandolfini's (RIP) Rolex when he was in the hospital ... I do plan to get another similar Seiko sooner than later.  I still look at my wrist for the time more so than at my phone.

