Ionna Breaks ground on First of Many Fast-Charging stations to come plus a new Member

Toyota Motor Corporation has joined the IONNA network to support their EV auto's is the first part of what has happened with IONNA, but the next is that IONNA broke ground on building their first 10 Covered Stall Fast Charging station that will offer both CCS and NACS along with a place to relax and refuel the body.

The 10 stalls will offer charging at up to 400kWs and 800+volt charging service. The location of this first station is APEX North Carolina.

Ionna has also finally appointed a CTO for the company, this person is Jackie Slope as CTO of the new venture.