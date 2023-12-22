NHTSA Reports All 2023 Recalls

Reporting through December 20th, 2023, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has data about manufacturer recalls for the year. Ford has issued 54 recalls affecting 5,692,135 vehicles. Not only is this the highest of any automaker, but it marks the third year in a row that Ford is at the top spot for recalls.

Ford had almost twice as many Kia vehicles at 3 million. This was related to leaking brake fluid which is a fire risk. Stellantis came second with 45 recalls and 2.7 million affected cars. Third to fifth place goes to BMW with 29 recalls, Mercedes-Benz with 27 recalls, and Nissan with 22 recalls.

Ford had the highest number of recalls but didn't have the largest recall in 2023. That honor goes to Tesla for its Autopilot safety system. This affected 2,031,220 Tesla vehicles. According to NHTSA, Autopilot currently is not set up to prevent misusage. Tesla plans to remedy the Autopilot recall with over-the-air (OTA) updates.