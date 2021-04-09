Jump to content
    Norway committed to no new gas or diesel auto sales starting in 2025.

      During 2020 Pandemic, auto sales continued in Norway giving electric auto's a 54% market share allowing the country to stay on track to stop all gas and diesel auto sales starting in 2025.

    Per Norway's own news and electrek story following up on the local news in Norway, they hit a record 54% electric auto sales market share for 2020. As more and more EV options come to market, gas and diesel sales have crashed. 

    March 2021 gas auto sales were 4.8% of the market with diesel following at 4.7% market share. This is less than half of the market share they had for the same period a year ago. Norway originally set 2025 as a target of electric auto sales only for the whole country and now are on track to ensure this happens without any issue.

    As electrick story does point out, Norway is a small and rich country with strong EV incentives. As such, this has made the auto industry take notice and try to figure out how fast the rest of the world could follow.

    image.png

    Industry analysts believe the global market will hit 30% at best by 2030 for EVs. Even with or without incentives by local governments, there is strong belief by some that once enough variety is on the market, many will forgo ICE auto's for the simpler to maintain EV's.

    Frp vil fjerne bensinbilene | DN

    Norway's gas car sales are crashing to a crawl and rest of the world will follow faster than you'd think - Electrek

