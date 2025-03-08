TELO Urban Adventure Vehicles, the little EV that Could?

TELO started in 2023 with a dream, design and build a modern EV truck from the ground up that incorporates electrification and 21st century technology. TELO states that they would build a modern EV truck that had Toyota Tacoma capabilities, Tesla-like range and efficiency, in a footprint of a Mini Cooper.

June 13th, 2024, Tela announced a partnership with Aria Group, a leading manufacture to build their first fully functional EV truck called the TELO MT1.

TELO Trucks

TELO is the brain child of 3 influential men, Founder CEO Jason Marks to the left in the photo, Founder CTO Forrest North center, and Founder CCO Yves Behar right in the photo.

A little history to understand the men:

Jason Marks - Jason led the Autonomous Vehicles and Driver Assistance Systems test programs at National Instruments (NI), where he was a Chief Business Development Manager. He developed the test systems for five major U.S. automakers' Autonomy and ADAS test systems for their 2024 model year vehicles. He's an experienced Sales, Marketing, and R&D leader with patents in LiDAR.

Forrest North - Forrest was on the early Tesla team where he developed the battery pack on the Roadster that's on its way to Mars. He founded Mission Motors, one of the first electric motorcycle companies that broke the land speed record for an electric motorcycle. He founded and sold Plugshare, which was the #1 app for finding charging stations. He's an experienced entrepreneur with over 15 patents in electric vehicle batteries and charging.

Yves Behar - Yves founded Fuseproject in 1999, an award-winning, international multidisciplinary design studio. As CEO and Creative Lead, Béhar works with brands like Herman Miller, Samsung, L'Oreal, Puma, SodaStream and Prada and has also co-founded start-ups including August Home, Canopy Space and FORME Life. Béhar's works are included in permanent museum collections worldwide, and he speaks frequently on topics including design, technology and sustainability.

In September 2024, TELO hired Automotive Design Luminary Dale Beever as Director of design technical operations. Dale was formerly the President of ICG Inc., Beever has been the creative force behind some of the most iconic vehicles on the road today. He served as the design engineering lead for award-winning efforts in both automotive and aerospace, including Ford Motor Co.’s 50th Anniversary edition Mustang, the Lincoln Continental Concept, the Airstream Nest RV, and the Icon A5 by ICON Aircraft. Beever’s expertise in digital modeling, design engineering, and industrial design—combined with his deep understanding of advanced 3D technologies—enables him to evolve the look and feel of iconic machines while staying true to classic vehicular design.

With a top notch assembly of automotive folks to lead the company, TELA built their first simple roll cage version to test their RWD/AWD powertrain.

TELO has since expedited to building their minicooper sized five passenger, four door EV pickup with a bed equal to that which comes on a Toyota Tacoma.

The TELO MT1 is 152 inches in length, 73 inches wide and 66 inches in height.

Compared to a Toyota Tacoma truck that is 212.3 inches long, 75 inches wide, and 71 inches in height.

TELO MT1 also drives home their efficient packaging design by comparing it to a Ford eTransit Connect van that has an overall length of 176 inches, 75 inches wide, and 72 inches in height.

TELO motto is "Designed to do more with less" had been a driving goal that has delivered on it in more ways than one. Taking a page from Chevrolet Avalanche, the MT1 comes with a mid-partition or what Chevrolet called a mid-gate. This allows the 60-inch bed to expand to carry a full 4-by8-foot plywood sheet of wood. Yet TELO also allows this to give configuration change that can accommodate up to eight passengers. 2WD will have a 2,000lb payload capacity versus 4WD will have a 1,700lb payload capacity.

This all while delivering a 0-60 mph time of 4 seconds, up to 350-mile range and up to 500hp depending on powertrain configuration. The RWD has 300hp and AWD has 500hp. Battery choice is standard with 260 miles of range or long range with 350 miles of range. Wheel size is 215/65 R 16 in a General Grabber A/T tire for ultimate in traction of your lifestyle choice from mountains to beach.

TELO MT1 is an innovative approach to modern lifestyle living that allows one to haul just about anything or anyone.

From a truck standpoint you have a secure tonneau cover to protect ones belongings, be it work tools during the week to weekend essentials on the go. TELO has picked up some of the best ideas across the auto industry to incorporate it into one of most versatile pickup trucks.

The TELO storage tunnel takes what Rivian has done one step farther as mentioned earlier when stated that the midgate could be folded down to be converted into hauling 8 passengers. The storage tunnel becomes the footwell for a third row of seats, converting your truck into an SUV.

TELO has taken the motto of "Nothing in Excess" in their approach to the interior. Blending clean, understated patterns with natural fabrics and recycled materials in a TELO approach to minimal, but functional comfort and utility. Official interior images have not been shown yet in their test mules, but their press release images are as follows for digital design.

Safety is a key part of the TELO company philosopy. As such, TELO will be incorporating the latest safety technology from sensors to predict and classify collisions before they happen to airbags, and structural technology to make the auto safer for everyone on the road.

TELO has stated the "Range to Roam" is key, the long range battery is a 106 kWh battery pack with a 20 minute to 80% fast-charge within the footpring of this subcompact EV.

Being classified as a Subcompact, means the ease of city parking is that much easier while having the interior space of your average midsize vehicle.

With the pricing of current on market EVs, many would wonder how expensive will the TELO MT1 truck be and what is a reservation fee?

TELO MT1 Pre-Order

One can reserve their TELO MT1 with a $152 deposit which gets you a promised base price before configuration of $41,520 2WD 260 mile range 300 hp truck base truck. The same deposit fee if you choose the 500hp / 4WD with standard 260 mile battery at $46,019. One can also choose to pay an additional $3,980 for the long range 350 mile battery pack which makes the prices $45,500 in 2WD or $49,999 in 4WD.

Currently TELO offers eight color choices.

Blizzard White

Ocean Blue

Dark Emerald

Sand Dune

Sunset Orange

Cool Steel

Night Shadow

Sable Bronze

At this time, no official start of manufacturing has been announced. Will update once I hear back from TELO on estimated manufacturing of the MT1 truck.