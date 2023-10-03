Ultium Twins to hit the market soon from Honda / Acura

April 2020 Honda / Acura signed a deal with GM to use the Ultium Platform to produce two SUVs, one for Honda and one for Acura that would target the 2024 model year with an end of 2023 on sale date.

Today we give you the Honda Prologue and Acura ZDX:

Let's dive into how much these two vehicles are the same and yet different. Both are built on the GM Ultium platform and will come off the same assembly line according to Honda.

We will present a bullet list here for quick comparison of the basic info that folks like to know about these two vehicles:

Pricing Honda Prologue to start upper $40K with top end hitting $60K Acura ZDX to start around $60K and top end hitting $70K range

Mileage Honda Prologue to have an EPA range rating of 300 miles Acura ZDX to have an EPA range rating of 325 miles

Charging Both models will handle 800V DC fast charging Honda will recharge 65 miles of range per 10 minutes, charging rates up to 155 kW Acura will recharge 81 miles of range per 10 minutes, charging rates up to 190 kW

Battery Capacity Honda - 85 kWh Acura - 102 kWh

Powertrain details Honda - 288 HP / 333 lb-ft AWD - 2WD TBA Acura - ZDX 340 HP RWD / TBA AWD - ZDX Type S 500 HP torque for all models TBA

Trim Levels Honda - EX, Touring and Elite Acura - A spec and Type S

TouchScreen Auto Android Snap Dragon system powered by Android that will allow Apple CarPlay & Android Auto cell phone connectivity use Honda and Acura will have 11" instrument display and 11.3" central touch screen

Safety systems are marketed under the Honda or Acura name, but include things like a 360-degree vision camera system, blind spot detection of autos and humans, a various assortment of Smart technology

Cargo Space Honda - 25.2 cu-ft behinds rear seats, with seats down 57.7 cu-ft and a .5 cu-ft hidden space under rear cargo area Acura - TBA

Wheel options Honda 19" or 21" depending on trim Acura 20" or 22" depending on trim

Suspension Honda - multi-link, fixed coil Acura - A spec multi-link, fixed coil with amplitude reactive damper system. Type S multi-link Air suspension with High-performance Adaptive damper system

EV Size Honda Wheelbase - 121.8" Length - 192" Width - 78.3" Height - 64.7" Acura Wheelbase - 121.8" Length - 197.7" Width - 77" Height - 64.4"

Towing Capacity Honda - 5,000 lbs Acura - 3,500 lbs

Audio Systems Honda - 12 speaker Bose system with subwoofer Acura - Bang & Olufsen Surround sound system

Charging ports - 3.0A - USB C 45W charging ports for both brands

Brakes Standard Honda Brakes Acura has an option to upgrade to Brembo brakes from a premium brake



More details can be found at either website:

2024 Honda Prologue – All-Electric SUV | Honda

2024 Acura ZDX Type S | Electrified Performance

With having taken a crash comparison course between the two SUV's based on the GM Ultium platform, let's see visually how these two vehicles stack up.

Interior Dashboards

Back storage area

Acura has been very limiting in their interior pictures of the ZDX compared to Honda. With what is available, one can say that interior space and layout will be pretty identical in many ways from the 60/40 split rear seat to the dash and sky roof.

Honda has talked highly about how the SUV will have a very open green house feel.

One noticeable area of identicalness between Honda and Acura is the blah black and white two-tone interior both models seem to be sharing.

This is what GM had on the Chevrolet Bolt and makes one wonder why Honda and Acura are doing this blah, cold interior?

Style is as expected with Honda taking a very conservative approach to their exterior look compared to Acura more aggressive look.

The final part of Honda/Acura EV approach is that they have also joined the NACS party. While the 2024 model year will come with CCS ports, in 2025 as a 2026 model year, they will move to the NACS ports. They have also joined the other auto companies that are planning to build out a large North American charging company to compete with Tesla Super Charging stations and with other companies like ChargePoint and Electrify America.

Depending on what a person seeks with their EV, it is a personal choice about spending more or less for an auto and both have a wide variety of options for buyers with these two SUVs.