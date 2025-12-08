Kia Celebrates 80 Years with Vision Meta Turismo Concept

Kia kicked off celebrating their 80th year in automotive production with a new exhibition in Kia Vision Square in Yongin, Korea.

The celebration looked at where Kia began with their first 3-wheel pickup truck to their 4-door sedans and ended with the reveal of their Vision Meta Turismo Concept car.

Executive Vice President Karim Habib had the following to say about the Vision Meta Turismo Concent:



“The Vision Meta Turismo embodies Kia’s vision that integrates dynamic mobility and human-centered spaces. It is an expression of Kia’s commitment to continually bring technologically advanced mobility and experiences that engage, stimulate, and inspire.”

What are the key features of the Kia Vision Meta Turismo concept car?

The Vision Meta Turismo is a modern reinterpretation of three core experiences:

Performance driving

Immersive driving experience through digital interaction

Spaciousness of the lounge space

Its exterior reflects the Kia design philosophy 'Opposites United', featuring a futuristic silhouette that blends soft surfaces with geometric elements. Inside, the design enhances human-mobility interaction through digital technology and creates a highly immersive experience for both drivers and passengers, with unique design elements and a spacious layout.

A highlight is the Vision Meta Turismo’s steering wheel, which reimagines the next-generation intuitive driving interface. It offers a more immersive driving experience with three digital modes – Speedster, Dreamer, and Gamer – utilizing AR Head-Up Display (HUD) technology to deliver tailored user experiences for different driving environments. The AR HUD integrates smart glass into the vehicle, enabling drivers to view virtual graphics as if they are floating above the road in three dimensions.

Kia will unveil full information on the concept in the near future.