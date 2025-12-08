Jump to content
News
Reviews
Discussons
Activity
Create New...
Close

  • 💬 Join the Conversation

    CnG Logo SQ 2023 RedBlue FavIcon300w.png
    Since 2001, Cheers & Gears has been the go-to hub for automotive enthusiasts. Join today to access our vibrant forums, upload your vehicle to the Garage, and connect with fellow gearheads around the world.

     

  • G. David Felt
    G. David Felt

    By G. David Felt

    Kia Celebrates 80 Years with Vision Meta Turismo Concept

      Kia's Vision Meta Turismo concept blends performance with lounge comfort, featuring three AR driving modes and next-gen steering tech. Full details coming soon.

    Kia kicked off celebrating their 80th year in automotive production with a new exhibition in Kia Vision Square in Yongin, Korea.

    The celebration looked at where Kia began with their first 3-wheel pickup truck to their 4-door sedans and ended with the reveal of their Vision Meta Turismo Concept car.

    Exhibit

    Executive Vice President Karim Habib had the following to say about the Vision Meta Turismo Concent:

    “The Vision Meta Turismo embodies Kia’s vision that integrates dynamic mobility and human-centered spaces. It is an expression of Kia’s commitment to continually bring technologically advanced mobility and experiences that engage, stimulate, and inspire.”

    What are the key features of the Kia Vision Meta Turismo concept car?

    The Vision Meta Turismo is a modern reinterpretation of three core experiences:

    • Performance driving
    • Immersive driving experience through digital interaction
    • Spaciousness of the lounge space

    Concept ExteriorInterior ConceptIts exterior reflects the Kia design philosophy 'Opposites United', featuring a futuristic silhouette that blends soft surfaces with geometric elements. Inside, the design enhances human-mobility interaction through digital technology and creates a highly immersive experience for both drivers and passengers, with unique design elements and a spacious layout.

    A highlight is the Vision Meta Turismo’s steering wheel, which reimagines the next-generation intuitive driving interface. It offers a more immersive driving experience with three digital modes – Speedster, Dreamer, and Gamer – utilizing AR Head-Up Display (HUD) technology to deliver tailored user experiences for different driving environments. The AR HUD integrates smart glass into the vehicle, enabling drivers to view virtual graphics as if they are floating above the road in three dimensions.

    Kia will unveil full information on the concept in the near future.

     

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    There are no comments to display.



    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Support Real Automotive Journalism

    Cheers and Gears Logo

    Since 2001, Cheers & Gears has delivered real content and honest opinions — not emotionless AI output or manufacturer-filtered fluff.

    If you value independent voices and authentic reviews, consider subscribing. Plans start at just $2.25/month, and paid members enjoy an ad-light experience.*

    You can view subscription options here.

    *a very limited number of ads contain special coupon deals for our members and will show

  • Posts

    • trinacriabob
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By trinacriabob · Posted

      I was very troubled by their finding Rob Reiner and his wife Michelle dead in their Brentwood area of Los Angeles home.  This brings up the sorts of things that have happened before, and I'm thinking of the late '60s and early '70s, so I was sort of creeped out. They've arrested his son Nick.  Not that it makes it any better or easier, but there may be quicker closure and the news said that his son had a very troubled past with addiction while growing up. 
    • trinacriabob
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By trinacriabob · Posted

      Yes, Come to work on a master's or doctorate ... meet ICE ... I knew a lot of fun and interesting foreign students when I was in college. A lot of them were more interesting than some garden variety Americans.  
    • G. David Felt
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By G. David Felt · Posted

      Sad, we go from an international desire to come for education to one to avoid at all costs with colleges moving out of the country due to the corrupt incompetent leadership in DC.
    • G. David Felt
      Permanent Car Spotters

      By G. David Felt · Posted

      Lambo is your second picture. Jeep is garbage and with all the advertising, I see many Jeep loyalist leaving due to the garbage they build.
    • trinacriabob
      Random Thoughts Thread

      By trinacriabob · Posted

      The classic Sally Struthers commercial that was almost as well known as was her role in "All in the Family." Maybe it would have been easier to list what they DON'T teach.

  • Who's Online (See full list)

  • My Clubs

×
×
  • Create New...

Important Information

We have placed cookies on your device to help make this website better. You can adjust your cookie settings, otherwise we'll assume you're okay to continue.

Hey there, we noticed you're using an ad-blocker. We're a small site that is supported by ads or subscriptions. We rely on these to pay for server costs and vehicle reviews.  Please consider whitelisting us in your ad-blocker, or if you really like what you see, you can pick up one of our subscriptions for just $1.75 a month or $15 a year. It may not seem like a lot, but it goes a long way to help support real, honest content, that isn't generated by an AI bot.

See you out there.

Drew
Editor-in-Chief

I've whitelisted
Continue without support

Write what you are looking for and press enter or click the search icon to begin your search