  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Kia K4 Adds a Hatch in New York

      Kia's K4 Sedan adds a hatchback to the lineup for extra versatility.

    2026 Kia K4 Hatchback front-sideNew York - Kia introduced a new hatchback option to the Kia K4 lineup today at the New York International Auto Show.  Shown as a teaser at last year's New York Show, Kia said that overwhelmingly positive response has shown that the K4 Hatchback struck a cord with enthusiast and consumers.  Expected to launch in late 2025, the K4 Hatch will be available in Standard, GT-Line, and GT-Line Turbo trims.

    While based on the K4 sedan, the Hatch draws its own lines with a floating roof design that seamlessly extends to the rear glass. Hidden rear door handles are integrated into the C-pillar to enhance its muscular profile. Styling up front carries over from the sedan with LED lighting treatments that are reminiscent of its big brother, the Kia EV9. GT-Line model upgrade the wheels and additional gloss-black trim and mirror caps. GT-Line Turbos will also get small cube LED projection headlamps, LED fog lights, 16-inch front brakes, and a standard power sunroof.

    2026 Kia K4 Hatchback Interior DashboardThe K4 hatch maintains its sedan counterpart's class leading rear room and adds another inch in headroom.  The driver cockpit is dual display and spans almost 30 inches of screens. Those screens sport wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto that with premium data services offer over the air updates. Heated front seats, Premium Harmon Kardon audio system, and Digital Key options are available.  The infotainment system is enhanced with AI allowing the user to say "Hey Kia" and ask a question about the user manual, suggest places to eat, play digital games, and more. 

    Powering the K4 Hatchback with be either a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated 4-cylinder producing 147 horsepower and 132 lb-ft of torque mated to an intelligently variable transmission. Also available it a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine that produces 190 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque paired with an 8-speed automatic driving the front wheels. GT-Line and GT-Line Turbo models feature an exclusive sportier suspension for improved handling.

    All K4 Hatchback models come with a suite of active safety features like lane-keep-assist and automatic emergency braking, but both GT-Line models can be optioned with Evasive Steering assist that can help avoid obstacles in certain situations and Highway Driving Assist 2, a feature that maintains distance from other vehicles and centers the K4 in its lane.

    2026 KIA K4 Hatchback-2.jpg

    The K4 Hatchback goes on sale this fall with pricing and fuel economy numbers to be announced closer to the on-sale date.

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    G. David Felt
    2 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Write to Kia. They are making the EV4 in a hatchback, just not for the US.

    Kia-EV4-first-look-hatchback.jpeg

    Will be interesting to see as Canada and Mexico are to get it. Seems tariffs and possible overlap in their EV portfolio might have some reason for it not coming here. I honestly think it would sell very well.

    I wonder size in comparison to the EV6. I have not seen any dimensions yet.

