2024 Lexus GX Price Starts at $64,250 and Tops Out Over $80,000

Since the reveal of the 2024 Lexus GX, we have seen the new designs, trim levels, and off-roading prowess. Now, Lexus has revealed pricing increases compared to its predecessor. The entry GX500 in Premium trim starts at $64,250. Top-tier Luxury+ trim levels increase the price to $81,250.
For those seeking additional features in the Premium trim, the higher-tiered Premium+ trim, priced at $69,250, offers additional features that will be disclosed at a later time. High-end Luxury and Luxury+ trims, commencing at $77,250 and $81,250 respectively. An off-road Overtrail trim, available at a starting price of $69,250, is aimed at the off-road enthusiast. As with the Premium+ and Luxury+, there is a better-equipped Overtrail+ at $77,250, similarly priced to the Luxury trim level.
Under the hood of the LX500 is a 379-horsepower twin-turbo 3.4-liter V-6 coupled to a 10-speed automatic and four-wheel drive. Four-wheel drive is optional apart from the Platinum trim. This powertrain delivers an EPA highway fuel economy rating of 21 mpg, a 2 mpg improvement over the previous generation's V8. Lexus has hinted at a hybrid version, but as of now, there has been no confirmation.
All trim levels of the 2024 Lexus GX550 have a plethora of standard equipment. These include a 12.3-inch driver display and 14-inch center touchscreen grace the interior, along with heated/ventilated front seats, a 10-speaker stereo, and Lexus's Safety System+ 3.0. That includes automatic emergency braking, radar cruise control, lane-keep assist and departure warnings, and onboard cameras that can read road signs. Available upgrades include additional heated seats for the second row, a 21-speaker Mark Levinson sound system, a heads-up display, and a cooler box.
Look for the 2024 Lexus GX500 in your local dealership in early 2024. As of now, pre-orders are available but the build configurator is not yet live.
