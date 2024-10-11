2025 Lexus LX 700h - Lexus Flagship SUV Hybrid

Lexus for the 2025 model year has taken the LX600 SUV to the next level with the LX 700h hybrid. Since 1995 Lexus has served as the Toyota Luxury arm for their SUVs providing comfortable ride quality, luxurious amenities and uncompromising off-road performance per Lexus. With improvements to the LX600 for the new model year and the first ever hybrid, Lexus has pushed Luxury and off-road to a new level with the Overtrail grade trim level.

2025 Lexus SUV points of interest

Hybrid Powertrain for 2025 LX 700h equipped with 3.4L twin-turbo Hybrid V6 10-speed direct shirft automatic transmission with Multi-Terrain select 457 horsepower and 583 lb-ft of torque

Overtrail grade available exclusively on LX700h with two or three rows

Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 now standard across the LX lineup

Up to 8,000 lbs. towing capacity

The Lexus LX 700h brings the brand to 12 hybrid options for customers to choose from allowing Lexus customers to explore the road less traveled in luxury with ultimate efficiency per their press release.

The 2025 LX is offered in five trim levels: Premium, F Sport, Luxury, Ultra Luxury and Overtrail. The LX is the only vehicle in the Lexus lineup that is offered with F Sport and Overtrail.

What does Overtrail offer over the four lower levels:

Front and Rear Locking differentials Allows 50:50 power splitting between front and back differentials

2,400W AC inverter

Off-road all-weather floor liners

33-inch BF Goodrich All-Terrain tires on 18 inch rims

Front Skid Plate protection

Overtrail Appearance package Matte grey grille Black door handles Dark gray roof rails Dark chrome window trim Dark bumper trim Black overfenders

Active Height Control with Adaptive Variable Suspension

Multi-Terrain Monitor giving a panoramic view of front, sides, back and under images.

Electric Power Steering and Electrically Controlled Braking

Crawl Control

Downhill Assist Control

Lexus LX comes with 12.3-inch Touchscreen and added LX-exclusive 7-inch lower touchscreen, cloud navigation, intelligent assist, remote connect, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Traffic Jam Assist, Safety Conect, Service Connect, Standard Head-up display, Mark Levinson 25 speaker surround sound, and so much more.

Interiors below start with Ultra Luxury, F Sport and then the standard interiors.

The LX 700h comes exclusive with Advanced Park and Remote Park.