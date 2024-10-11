Jump to content
  • G. David Felt
    G. David Felt

    By G. David Felt

    2025 Lexus LX 700h - Lexus Flagship SUV Hybrid

      Lexus has stated that the LX 700h is the pinnacle of luxury now in Hybrid format.

    Lexus for the 2025 model year has taken the LX600 SUV to the next level with the LX 700h hybrid. Since 1995 Lexus has served as the Toyota Luxury arm for their SUVs providing comfortable ride quality, luxurious amenities and uncompromising off-road performance per Lexus. With improvements to the LX600 for the new model year and the first ever hybrid, Lexus has pushed Luxury and off-road to a new level with the Overtrail grade trim level.

    2025 Lexus SUV points of interest

    • Hybrid Powertrain for 2025
      • LX 700h equipped with 3.4L twin-turbo Hybrid V6
        • 10-speed direct shirft automatic transmission with Multi-Terrain select
        • 457 horsepower and 583 lb-ft of torque
    • Overtrail grade available exclusively on LX700h with two or three rows
    • Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 now standard across the LX lineup
    • Up to 8,000 lbs. towing capacity

    The Lexus LX 700h brings the brand to 12 hybrid options for customers to choose from allowing Lexus customers to explore the road less traveled in luxury with ultimate efficiency per their press release.

    The 2025 LX is offered in five trim levels: Premium, F Sport, Luxury, Ultra Luxury and Overtrail. The LX is the only vehicle in the Lexus lineup that is offered with F Sport and Overtrail.

    What does Overtrail offer over the four lower levels:

    • Front and Rear Locking differentials
      • Allows 50:50 power splitting between front and back differentials
    • 2,400W AC inverter
    • Off-road all-weather floor liners
    • 33-inch BF Goodrich All-Terrain tires on 18 inch rims
    • Front Skid Plate protection
    • Overtrail Appearance package
      • Matte grey grille
      • Black door handles
      • Dark gray roof rails
      • Dark chrome window trim
      • Dark bumper trim
      • Black overfenders
    • Active Height Control with Adaptive Variable Suspension
    • Multi-Terrain Monitor giving a panoramic view of front, sides, back and under images.
    • Electric Power Steering and Electrically Controlled Braking
    • Crawl Control
    • Downhill Assist Control

    Lexus LX comes with 12.3-inch Touchscreen and added LX-exclusive 7-inch lower touchscreen, cloud navigation, intelligent assist, remote connect, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Traffic Jam Assist, Safety Conect, Service Connect, Standard Head-up display, Mark Levinson 25 speaker surround sound, and so much more. 

    Interiors below start with Ultra Luxury, F Sport and then the standard interiors.

    The LX 700h comes exclusive with Advanced Park and Remote Park.

    smk4565

    So the powertrain that is standard in a Toyota Sequoia is optional in the Lexus.  And this powertrain isn't really the hallmark of reliability that Lexus and Toyota had with the old powertrains.

    The interior on the LX seems to be behind what you get in the X7, GLS or Escalade, and I think the LX is newer than all those, and with the 10-12 year refresh rate these seem to get, you wonder how dated the interior will look in 2033 when they are selling the same interior as in the photo.  It looks dated now.   

