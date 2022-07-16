Lexus Electrified Sport Concept Supercar

2011 Lexus set the record for the fastest production car lap at the Nürburgring Nordschleife racing course with a time of 7 minutes and 14 seconds in the flashy yellow Lexus LFA supercar. This 500-horsepower car was no surprise to the Lexus engineers who were given the task to beat everyone in the world on this racecourse, but it did surprise the auto industry.

Now comes 2022, 11 years later and President Akio Toyoda has revealed the LFA replacement, an LFA performance experience with the "secret sauce" to stun the world in an eco-conscious choice of thrill-factor driving.

The LES Supercar has a 0-60 time of 2 seconds with a cruising range of 430 miles on solid-state batteries.

The LES Supercar will also come in a 4-door sedan version. Lexus says they believe in extracting the full potential of a vehicle through their electrification technology. As such the vision of a LFA inspired supercar extends to those wanting a refined journey, no matter the journey and as such is perfect in a sedan format.

Today's market is not satisfied with just a road going auto and here Lexus is expanding the LFA heritage by combining it with their off-road heritage in creating exciting new recreational experiences, finding new ways that combine versatility with dynamic driving and will offer an LESUV. The solid-state battery powered super SUV.

The LES supercar/supersuv experience will be powered via the Direct 4 electrification powertrain. Direct4 next-generation electric drive control technology that revolutionizes how today's driver connects with the roads of tomorrow. This first iteration will make it debute in the all-new Lexus RZ 450e. This system directs power to the appropriate wheels as needed, dynamically switching between front, rear and all-wheel drive, for unparalleled stability while accelerating and cornering.

Direct4-1440x550.mp4 Lexus RZ 450e

Lexus RZ 450e

Lexus LES family of SuperAutos

The future of Lexus is a complete electric portfolio of autos by 2030.

Lexus Electrified All-Electric Concepts | Lexus.com

LEXUS ELECTRIFICATION MEANS HIGH PERFORMANCE - Lexus USA Newsroom

SEE A GLIMPSE OF THE FUTURE IN THE LEXUS BEV SPORT - Lexus USA Newsroom

Lexus RZ 450e