    Lucid recalls 5,251 Lucid Air Sedans for sudden loss of power

      At least ten sudden power loss situations in a Lucid Air are known.

    Lucid filed a report with the NHTSA on July 1st, issuing an over-the-air recall for 2022 - 2023 Lucid Air sedans.

    According to the report, the over-the-air update was sent on June 24, 2024 and owners will receive an additional notification in the mail after August 15th. 

    Lucid reports that the High Voltage Interlock Software could disconnect the contacts while the vehicle is in motion, causing a complete loss of drive power.  The issue affects roughly 5,251 vehicles. 

    Complaints about he Lucid Air on the NHTSA database matching this description date back to at least September 2022.

    Quote

    2022 Lucid Air suffered a total loss of power without any warning at approximately 10 PM on July 29, 2023, while driving 65+ mph on the Jersey Turnpike. The car’s dashboard suddenly flashed “System Failure” and immediately started to decelerate. I had approximately 30 seconds to weave across 2 lanes of high speed traffic as the car steadily lost speed and fortunately there was a shoulder just wide enough for the car before it totally stopped forward progress. 

     

    Drew Dowdell
    16 hours ago, G. David Felt said:

    OUCH, that sucks. Hopefully they can get it resolved sooner rather than later.

    👇👇👇

    On 7/8/2024 at 12:00 AM, Drew Dowdell said:

    According to the report, the update was sent on June 24, 2024

     

    Drew Dowdell
    45 minutes ago, G. David Felt said:

    I thought the update was a notification of the issue, but it is an actual fix then. Got it. my bad.

    Edited the article to make that more clear.

