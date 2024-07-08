Lucid recalls 5,251 Lucid Air Sedans for sudden loss of power

Lucid filed a report with the NHTSA on July 1st, issuing an over-the-air recall for 2022 - 2023 Lucid Air sedans.

According to the report, the over-the-air update was sent on June 24, 2024 and owners will receive an additional notification in the mail after August 15th.

Lucid reports that the High Voltage Interlock Software could disconnect the contacts while the vehicle is in motion, causing a complete loss of drive power. The issue affects roughly 5,251 vehicles.

Complaints about he Lucid Air on the NHTSA database matching this description date back to at least September 2022.