  William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Mazda Says Next-Gen Skyactiv will Have EV Levels of Efficiency

    There is some fuzzy math involved to get to this conclusion

    Mazda hasn't even put their Skyactiv-X technologies into production and already they are talking about the next-generation known as Skyactiv-3.

    Automotive News reports that Mazda's powertrain chief Mitsuo Hitomi said the gasoline version of Skyactiv-3 will have the same emission levels as an electric vehicle.

    Hitomi told attendees of automotive technical conference in Toyko that Mazda will be working on improving the thermal efficiency of its engines. This reduces the "amount of combustion energy lost to heat while increasing the amount harnessed to power the wheels." If Mazda can improve the thermal efficiency by 27 percent, to 56 percent, Hitomi said it could achieve emissions similar to an EV.

    How does he come this conclusion? There is a bit of fuzzy math to reach this. It is based Mazda's measurement of wheel-to-wheel emission for electric vehicles and internal combustion engines. For electric vehicles, Mazda includes the carbon dioxide emitted in the production of electricity for the vehicle. The emissions from oil extraction and refining are included in the measurement for internal combustion engines. Mazda's calculations say that some EVs are dirtier than fuel efficient gas-powered models.

    Mazda also believes that it cut carbon dioxide emissions by 25 percent with the next-generation of Skyactiv, giving them "real world well-to-wheel fuel economy comparable to EVs deriving their electricity through the burning of liquefied natural gas," according to Hitomi.

    No timeframe was given as to when Skyactiv-3 would debut.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)


    dfelt

    Interesting, but if he is going to say that some EV's are dirtier than gas powered auto's he also needs to be equal in the fact that as most power production in the US is now based on Natural gas or totally green based on Solar, Wind and Hydro and as such, far cleaner and superior to Gas powered auto's.

    The amount of pollution from ICE auto's dropped on roads going into the water way is far greater in damage than the EV auto. How this is balanced due to the toxic waste of battery production is another item that needs to be taken into consideration too.

    Cubical-aka-Moltar
    2 hours ago, dfelt said:

    Interesting, but if he is going to say that some EV's are dirtier than gas powered auto's he also needs to be equal in the fact that as most power production in the US is now based on Natural gas or totally green based on Solar, Wind and Hydro and as such, far cleaner and superior to Gas powered auto's.

     

    Or Nuclear..we have Nuclear power here in NE Ohio...I wonder what percentage of power generation still uses coal...

    dfelt
    21 minutes ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    Or Nuclear..we have Nuclear power here in NE Ohio...I wonder what percentage of power generation still uses coal...

    This story done by the Washington post is exceptional as the graphs of which I have put a few below are able to be changed to see which power your interested in. Example is in the below one that shows Natural Gas, you can click the Nuclear and it shows you which states use it the most and in relation to the rest of the sources of power. Based on 2015 stats. Some pretty cool charts to look at especially the break out when you look at just a single power source and where it is most concentrated.

    https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/national/power-plants/?utm_term=.33c3c8c35133

    Natural Gas - 1,793 plants currently generating 34% of our nation's power

    Coal - 400 currently generating 30% of our nation's power

    Nuclear - 61 plants generating 20% of our nation's power

    Hydro - 1,444 generating 7% of our nation's power

    Wind - 999 generating 6% of our nation's power

    Solar - 1,721 producing 1% of our nation's power

    Oil - 1, 076 producing .5% of our nations power

    top-map-600.jpg?c=459

    image.png

    image.png

    This is the latest report from the GOV:

    https://www.eia.gov/tools/faqs/faq.php?id=427&t=3

    What is U.S. electricity generation by energy source?

    In 2016, about 4.08 trillion kilowatthours (kWh) of electricitywere generated at utility-scale facilities in the United States.2  About 65% of this electricity generation was from fossil fuels (coal, natural gas, petroleum, and other gases), about 20% was from nuclear energy, and about 15% was from renewable energy sources. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimates that an additional 19 billion kWh (or about 0.02 trillion kWh) of electricity generation was from small-scale solar photovoltaic systems in 2016.3

    Major energy sources and percent shares of U.S. electricity generation at utility-scale facilities in 2016

    • Natural gas = 33.8%
    • Coal = 30.4%
    • Nuclear = 19.7%
    • Renewables (total) = 14.9%
      • Hydropower = 6.5%
      • Wind = 5.6%
      • Biomass = 1.5%
      • Solar  = 0.9%
      • Geothermal = 0.4%
    • Petroleum = 0.6%
    • Other gases = 0.3%
    • Other nonrenewable sources = 0.3%
    • Pumped storage hydroelectricity = -0.2%4

