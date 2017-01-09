  • Sign in to follow this  
    Rumorpile: Mazda To Launch HCCI Engine For 2018 Mazda3

    By William Maley

      • Mazda could be the first automaker to launch a production HCCI engine. Key word, 'could'

    Homogeneous charge compression ignition or HCCI engines are a unique prospect - use compression to ignite gasoline, like in a diesel vehicle. This allows for better fuel economy and lower emissions. A number of automakers have built prototypes and said they would be putting them into production down the road, but it has never happened. That may change in the near future.

    The Nikkei Asian Review reports that Mazda will be launching an HCCI engine for the 2018 Mazda3 (Axela in Japan). This will be part of Mazda's second-generation of SkyActiv technologies to improve fuel economy. According to the report, the engine could give certain Mazda3 models a fuel economy figure of 30 kilometers per liter (about 71 mpg on the U.S. cycle). The report doesn't say if this is for city, highway, or combined.

    Can Mazda do it or will it be like the others and not appear? We'll be watching to find out that answer.

    Source: Nikkei Asian Review

    Drew Dowdell

    Wow!   Congrats on Mazda if they can make this work.  GM was working pretty hard on it pre-bankruptcy, but I guess development got tossed during that unpleasantness. 

    Furthermore... this is what will doom diesel.  Diesel like fuel economy with gasoline engine power characteristics with gasoline level exhaust emissions.

    William Maley
    21 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Wishing Mazda all the best, their Diesel sure did not work out for them.

    The diesel isn't out yet.

     

    dfelt
    3 minutes ago, William Maley said:

    The diesel isn't out yet.

    I am talking about the mess they had when they launched it in Europe and then pretty much had to stop everything to work on issues and with multiple missed dates of when it was coming to the US. I doubt it will really show up.

    loki

    Really wanting them to be successful with this. If they have a wide range of being able to do this, awesome, if not, hopefully they have 8-10Speed auto's to make the best use of that range.

    also, if it really is 70mpg.... i bet it would be on a "suburban" test. 30% better than what our "highway" figure is is ~52mpg.

    Drew Dowdell
    1 hour ago, dfelt said:

    Wishing Mazda all the best, their Diesel sure did not work out for them.

    That's a different unit than what we're getting in the States.

