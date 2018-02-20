German Paper Reports Diamler May Have Used Defeat Device In Their Diesel Vehicles

It seems Volkswagen wasn't the only German automaker that was using a defeat device in their diesel vehicles. Over the weekend, German paper Bild am Sonntag obtained documents that revealed Diamler may have been using illegal software modifications to pass emission tests. U.S. investigators looking into Daimler found two engine management functions,

Slipguard: Recognized whether or not the vehicle was being tested in a lab

Bit 15: Turned off the emissions cleaning after 26 kilometers (16 miles) of driving

Bild also cited emails from Daimler engineers questioning whether or not the functions were legal or not.

“The authorities know the documents and no complaint has been filed, The documents available to Bild have obviously selectively been released in order to harm Daimler and its 290,000 employees," a Diamler spokesman told Reuters.

The spokesman declined to comment on the content of the documents, saying that it " had agreed upon strict confidentiality with the Department of Justice."

Diamler has been under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice and Stuttgart prosecutors over allegations of possible cheating.

Source: Bild via Reuters