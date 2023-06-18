Jump to content
    Mercedes-Benz Offers In-car Voice Control via chatGPT A.I.

      Mercedes enabled 900,000 MBUX infotainment equipped autos in the U.S. on June 16th 2023 with chatGPT. Is AI the right thing to do to autos?

    Mercedes-Benz has chosen to expand control over one's vehicle via chatGPT that was enabled in 900,000 U.S. autos that have the MBUX infotainment system. All vehicles with MBUX of model series A 238, C 118, C 167, C 238, C 253, C 254, C 257, H 247, N 293, R 232, S 213, V 167, V 177, V 295, V 297, W 206, W 213, WV 223, X 167, X 243, X 247, X 253, X 254, X 294, X 296, Z 223 and Z 296 had the A.I. software update pushed out to their auto over the air.

    Customers that wish to participate can do it via the Mercedes app or directly from their auto by using the voice command "Hey Mercedes, I want to join the beta program".

    23C0224_004.jpg

    Mercedes has stated that the MBUX Voice Assistant has already set the industry standard for the most intuitive operation of a auto's infotainment system and via the app can also allow you to control your smart homes.

    Mercedes has stated that the chatGPT complements the existing intuitive voice control infotainment system by using the Hey Mercedes command. Auto voice systems are limited in current implementation to predefined tasks and responses that Mercedes feels is limiting and frustrating for users of their product line. ChatGPT leverages a large language module of self-learning natural language understanding allowing it to expand the topics and ability to respond to user's needs.

    Mercedes A.I. enabled MBUX system will allow drivers to keep their hands and eyes on the road while having a conversation with the Voice Assistant covering everything from their destination to dinner recipe suggestions to weather, news and even complex questions / discussions.

    23C0224_001.jpg

    Mercedes has chosen to go with Microsoft's Azure OpenAI Service that incorporates enterprise-grade security, privacy and reliability. The voice command data is stored in Mercedes-Benz Intelligent Cloud, where it is anonymized and analyzed allowing it to grow in responding to the driver or any passengers in the auto.

    Mercedes had the following statement:

    “The integration of ChatGPT with Microsoft in our controlled cloud environment is a milestone on our way to making our cars the centre of our customers’ digital lives. Our beta programme boosts the existing Hey Mercedes functions such as navigation queries, weather requests and others with the capabilities of ChatGPT. This way, we aim to support conversations with natural dialogues and follow-up questions. Our customers can always rely on us to ensure the best possible protection of their data privacy. Everything is under one big goal: Redefining the relationship with your Mercedes.”
    Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Chief Technology Officer, Development & Procurement

    chatGPT stands for " Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer", an intelligent chatbot that learns as it communicates with end users helping to automate tasks. A family of lare language models have been trained to create or summarize texts, answer questions, translate languages and self-generate programming code to improve itself. Mercedes chatGPT is built on a sophisticated neural network developed by the Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service.

    Mercedes had this statement for the end of their press release:

    "Mercedes-Benz is taking an approach to the integration of ChatGPT that aligns with the company's AI principles to make the benefits of innovative AI solutions accessible to customers. Mercedes-Benz keeps a close eye on potential risks and the system will be continuously improved for the benefit of all customers. A responsible approach to generative AI solutions is top priority at Mercedes-Benz."

    This brings up the question of;

    Does A.I. belong in an Auto and if your auto has it, will you use it?

    23C0009_003.jpg

    David

    Very interesting to see the responses to this by the public in the story posted on Yahoo!finance.

    Mercedes tries putting ChatGPT in your car (yahoo.com)

    Most are saying no that their current Mercedes is the last they will buy as they do not want an A.I. in control of their auto nor do they want a subscription service to get heated seats, etc.

    Have to say it is interesting reading of the comments by those on both sides of the political spectrum.

