Mercedes Reimagines the GLB for 2026 with 800V Charging and 392-Mile Range

Sensual Purity is what Mercedes is calling their all-new Compact GLB SUV that is built for everyday life. Available in a 5- or 7-seater configuration, this new SUV provides more space, greater comfort, with superior capabilities that can only be delivered by an EV / Hybrid design.

Mathias Geisen, Member of the Board of Management, for Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Marketing & Sales stated the following:

"The all-new GLB expands our Entry Luxury portfolio in a particularly powerful way and ushers the iconic Mercedes-Benz design into a new era. With its sculptural proportions, emotional light signature, and modern architectural interior – a SUV with character, sensual and soul."

At launch, the all-electric GLB portfolio comprises the GLB 250+ with EQ Technology and GLB 350 4MATIC with EQ Technology. With up to 392 miles of electric range, the 268-hp GLB 250+ offers a range that is unrivalled in its class. The 349-hp GLB 350 4MATIC is the sporty performance variant at the top of the model range. Both models feature a lithium-ion battery with an 85-kWh usable capacity. The new 800-volt electric architecture enables the new GLB to charge up to 161 miles of range in just ten minutes. The new GLB will be available with either a high-tech hybrid powertrain or pure EV.

The 2026 GLB has the following highlights of functionality:

Trunk Features Largest frunk in the 800V new EV model family 19.1 cu ft in five-person configuration 60.6 cu ft with rear seats folded down 17 cu ft in seven-person configuration 56.7 cu ft with rear seats folded down 3rd row seating can accommodate passengers up to 5'6" tall

4MATIC models get the TERRAIN drive programs

Optional MB.DRIVE Parking Assist 360 that offers a view of beneath the vehicle via cameras Includes Distance Assist DISTRONIC - A system of eight cameras, five radar sensors, 12 ultrasonic sensors, a water-cooled high-performance supercomputer for superior driving. Additional features will become available, pushed out over OTA or for sale via the Mercedes Digital Store

800-volt architecture for fast charging and processing of user desired features

Optional adaptive suspension for ride comfort and agility DYNAMIC SELECT offers Comfort or Sport mode choices with additional dynamic driving experience to come

Space and Anchors This all-new GLB now comes with space and anchors that can support four child seats, two more than all other current SUVs on the market

Optional 48-volt Hybrid high-tech powertrain 1.5-liter four-cylinder gas engine with electric assist in the transmission No FRUNK Turbocharged 1.3 kWh battery pack for pure electric driving at inner city speeds.

Standard Panoramic roof Optional SKY CONTROL Panoramic roof Ability to go between transparent and opaque within milliseconds

Standard dual screens for the driver and center stack Optional MBUX Superscreen edge to edge Driver Display is 10.25 inches Center Display is 14 inches Front Passenger display is 14 inches

Standard assortment of interior and exterior colors, unique ambient choices from the standard trims up to and including the AMG Line and AMG line Plus with Night Package. A large selection of trim elements and upholsteries.

MB.OS offers the first in-car infotainment system integrating the AI of Microsoft and Google.

Mercedes standard sound system Optional Burmester 3D Surround Sound System of 16 speakers and 850-watts of power.



Exterior and Interior dimensions:



GLBs Specifications at a Glance:

The all-new GLB has undergone extreme cold weather testing and extreme heat testing from -40 F to 158 F to ensure that the GLB delivers on what customers have come to expect from Mercedes. This has included speed testing up to the maximum set speed of 124 mph across the full temperature range as well. AMG models are tested up to 165 mph.

The GLB has an innovative Heat Pump system that heats and cools the interior in half the time of the previous GLB models.