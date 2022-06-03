Pricing and Package Structures for the all-new, all-electric EQB SUV

The EQB SUV will arrive at dealerships summer 2022 in two models both providing what Mrecedes-Benz says is generous space for up to seven passengers with the optional third row.

Pricing for the base 2022 EQB 300 4matic will start at $55,750 and the EQB 350 4matic will start at $59,300 not including the $1,050 destination/delivery charge.

The EQB 300 will have 225 hp and the EQB 350 will have 288 hp. They will both have a lithium-ion battery with a nominal capacity of 190 Ah, usable energy content of 66.5 kWh. Both the Exclusive and Pinnacle trims will have a generous standard equipment offered, providing the high-level of comfort, convenience and unique EQ-specific features their customers have come to expect from the Mercedes EQ line.

Standard equipment includes the following:

EQ-specific design language with front and rear LED light bands

MBUX Multimedia System with Augmented Reality Navigation system with Electric Intelligence highlighted on the 10.25" Digital Instrument Cluster and 10.25" Touchscreen Multimedia Display.

Active Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Assist and Active Brake Assist are standard safety features.

Mercedes me Charge - Their hassle-free charging experience app that offers a seamless integrated payment function with simple billing processes for using various charging station providers. The first two years of use are included free through the Electrify America Network once you activate your account.

Mercedes-Benz is proud to have the EQB join the growing EQ family.