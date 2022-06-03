Jump to content
    Pricing and Package Structures for the all-new, all-electric EQB SUV

    The EQB SUV will arrive at dealerships summer 2022 in two models both providing what Mrecedes-Benz says is generous space for up to seven passengers with the optional third row.

    Pricing for the base 2022 EQB 300 4matic will start at $55,750 and the EQB 350 4matic will start at $59,300 not including the $1,050 destination/delivery charge.

    The EQB 300 will have 225 hp and the EQB 350 will have 288 hp. They will both have a lithium-ion battery with a nominal capacity of 190 Ah, usable energy content of 66.5 kWh. Both the Exclusive and Pinnacle trims will have a generous standard equipment offered, providing the high-level of comfort, convenience and unique EQ-specific features their customers have come to expect from the Mercedes EQ line.

    Standard equipment includes the following:

    • EQ-specific design language with front and rear LED light bands
    • MBUX Multimedia System with Augmented Reality Navigation system with Electric Intelligence highlighted on the 10.25" Digital Instrument Cluster and 10.25" Touchscreen Multimedia Display.
    • Active Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Assist and Active Brake Assist are standard safety features.
    • Mercedes me Charge - Their hassle-free charging experience app that offers a seamless integrated payment function with simple billing processes for using various charging station providers. The first two years of use are included free through the Electrify America Network once you activate your account.

    Mercedes-Benz is proud to have the EQB join the growing EQ family.

      Interesting, Polestar has debuted their First Performance SUV. Polestar to debut first electric performance SUV, Polestar 3, in October 2022 - Polestar Global Media Newsroom Production will start at the begining of 2023 and full details will come out on October 2022 as well reservations open. Production to be done in the USA for the market and China production for local and EMEA market. Polestar has produced two electric performance cars. The Polestar 1 was built between 2019 and 2021 as a low-volume electric performance hybrid GT with a carbon fibre body, 609 hp, 1,000 Nm and an electric-only range of 124 km (WLTP) – the longest of any hybrid car in the world. The Polestar 2 electric performance fastback is the company’s first fully electric, high volume car. The Polestar 2 model range includes three variants with a combination of long- and standard range batteries as large as 78 kWh, and dual- and single-motor powertrains with as much as 300 kW / 408 hp and 660 Nm. From 2022, Polestar plans to launch one new electric vehicle per year, starting with Polestar 3 – the company’s first electric performance SUV. Polestar 4 is expected to follow in 2023, a smaller electric performance SUV coupe. In 2024, the Polestar 5 electric performance 4-door GT is planned to be launched as the production evolution of Polestar Precept – the manifesto concept car that Polestar released in 2020 that showcases the brand’s future vision in terms of design, technology, and sustainability. As the company seeks to reduce its climate impact with every new model, Polestar aims to produce a truly climate-neutral car by 2030. Ford has sided with California on setting stricter air standards and a move to EVs. Seems this time they also agree with the EPA as they reverse the attempts to roll back clean air and water standards from the last administration. Now just have to get all the other auto companies to get on board with this. Ford Sides with EPA and California in Lawsuit to Allow Tougher Clean Air Standards | Ford Media Center
      I used to have to do yearly tradeshows in NY City and hated it, smelly, decay and the subway system is nasty dirty and smelly. So glad no more tradeshows are done in that overpriced, over crowded place. Yet, I get the photographic possibilities of living there. Still way to crowded for me to ever go back again. On the other hand while the sunsets can be amazing, southern California is crazy crowded too and has it's own weird smell of decay and way too many people that do not care about others property and damage it then you have the lack of clean water, restrictions are in place for most of southern California and the heat sucks. Yup will pass on living or visiting either place.
      This Regal was so modified!  
      Latest News Toyota takes on Tesla with Residential Power Walls for homes. O-Uchi Kyunden Systems, or Large House is the new Electrical Powerwall system from Toyota. ---> Read More Pricing and Package Structures for the all-new, all-electric EQB SUV ---> Read More BMW Unveils the all-new 3rd Generation X1 .. grows modestly bigger, but gets a $3,200 price increase. ---> Read More Fears and Myths of EVs The auto industry in the 21st century has become a battle ground between ICE or internal combustion engine and electric vehicles. ---> Read More Ford Announces Mustang and Ranger going Global, $3.2 Billion in Mid-West Plant Investments With expansion in Ohio, Michigan, and Missouri, Ford is expanding jobs and EV production as well ---> Read More The new 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC now only with Hybrid Drive Moving towards a lineup of full electrification with the new Hybrid GLC 300 for 2023 ---> Read More Buick Commits to All-Electric Porfolio by 2030, Introduces the Buick Wildcat EV Concept ---> Read More Latest Reviews Quick Drive: 2022 Kia Niro EV Stupidly quick, but still a Kia economy car. ---> Read More Quick Drive: 2021 Mazda CX-30 Premium AWD A premium subcompact crossover? ---> Read More Quick Drive: 2020 Volvo XC90 T8 and 2021 V90 T6 Two Ways to Carry People and their Stuff By Volvo ---> Read More Quick Drive: 2020 Lexus NX 300h & UX 250h Lexus' Hybrid Theory of Crossovers ---> Read More Quick Drive: 2020 Hyundai Venue SEL & Palisade Limited AWD Looking at the smallest and largest Hyundai crossovers ---> Read More
      I think those tracks would all be on my 1987 playlist... as would many songs from 1994 through 2002, those were the years I drove the car the most...all over Michigan, Ohio and then in 1997 to Colorado... I haven't tried the CD player yet (I put a Sony single disc player in it in 1997 after the tape deck died).  I have to get a new 'Michigan Engineering' decal for the rear window (had that there from grad school) and a Colorado logo plate for the front, since Ohio is now a 1 plate state... but first things first..need to get it checked out mechanically, get new tires, etc.  I did find receipts and a window sticker for an oil change in 2018. 

