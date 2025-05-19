Infiniti Offers a Striking New Update for the 2026 Infiniti QX60

Infiniti has given the 3-row midsize QX60 a styling update to match its big brother, the Infiniti QX80 full-size luxury SUV. This mid-cycle refresh rather than all-new as the refresh joined the lineup in 2021.

Infiniti has been making steady changes to the QX60 throughout this generation's life, most notably, swapping out the VQ-V6 for Nissan's variable compression VC-Turbo 2.0 liter, and this remains the sole powertrain choice for 2026. Unfortunately, most will not see this engine swap as an upgrade as it lacks the refinement and effortless power of the VQ-V6, though Infiniti says they have made improvements to noise, vibration, and harshness. Available in front- and all-wheel drive version, the 2.0T-VC feeds the wheels through a 9-speed automatic, propelling the crossover to 60 mph in just under a leisurely 8 seconds. This refresh would have been a good time to add a hybrid option. Back in 2019, Infiniti promised to electrify 5 new models over the coming years, hinting that the QX60 was one of them. None have arrived. Infiniti does claim that the QX60 has best-in-class towing capacity with a 6,000 lb. tow rating when properly equipped.

More on the VC-Turbo

The VC-Turbo is a variable compression engine that has the ability to vary its displacement and compression ratio based on driving demands. In this iteration is can vary displacement by up to 0.027 liters, ranging from 1.970 liters to 1.997 liters, by varying the piston stroke from 90.1 mm to 88.9 mm. This in turn allowed for compression ratios ranging from 8.0:1 - 14.0:1. When in full power mode, the compression ratio drops to allow for the turbo to push more fuel and air into the cylinder. When cruising, the turbo is idling, allowing for a higher compression ratio and making for more efficient and cleaner burning of fuel. This effectively allows the engine to run either as either a traditional turbo-charged engine or an efficient Atkinson-cycle engine (think, Toyota Prius). The downside of this extra complexity is that it limits the VC-Turbo to a relatively low 6,000 RPM red line and a premium fuel requirement. In the 2026 Infiniti QX60, the VC-Turbo 2.0 produces 268 horsepower at 5,600 rpm and 286 lb-ft of torque at 4,400 RPM.

Style and Tech Updates

The visual refresh for 2026 QX60 is limited primarily to the front end styling. Already a handsome crossover, the grille gains the vertical slats featured on the 2025 Infiniti QX80 and a mild redesign of the running light brows, while the front logo comes with standard illumination. The rear hatch remains the same save for the removal of the badge leaving just the brand name spelled out. The interior carries over, though the top tier Autograph trim gets a third interior color option, Stone Gray, with some contrast stitching and open pore wood.

Tech updates include an improved top-down 360-degree camera system with a hood view that allows the driver to see under the front bumper, available on the mid-level Luxe trims and above. New twin 12.3-inch displays are now standard on all trims, a change over the previous analog instruments on lower trims. The infotainment system now has Google Built-In standard allowing drivers to activate navigation and climate control by voice command.

Autograph trim buyers have the option to select ProPILOT Assist 2.1, a hands free driving system for compatible highways. Autograph trim also adds Individual Audio Technology from the QX80 allowing the driver to hear certain audio signals without distracting other occupants. For example, the driver can listen to map directions or take a call while other passengers continue to listen to music.

The Sensory trim has been discontinued in favor of a new Sport trim that features a Dusk Blue interior color, standard second-row captains chairs, gloss black 20-inch wheels, and a tighter mesh on the grille.

The 2026 Infiniti QX60 goes on sale this summer but has not yet been released.