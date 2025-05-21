2026 Toyota RAV-4 Released as Hybrid Only

For years, the RAV-4 has been the bestselling SUV in the US. Now in its sixth generation, the Toyota RAV-4 is one of the original compact crossovers. Once with a V6, the RAV-4 will now be available only with hybrid power, but that doesn't make it slow. Even the lowest power RAV-4 makes more horsepower than that V6 from 2005 while the new GR Sport trim PHEV can produce 320 horsepower.

All powertrain versions in the 2026 model are upgraded units from the previous generation. The base setup is a 226-horsepower front-wheel drive model (previously, the hybrid was only offered in all-wheel drive) while adding all-wheel drive to the spec sheet adds a third electric motor and another 10 horsepower for the rear wheels. What was previously known as the RAV-4 Prime, the Plug-in Hybrid model now makes 320 horsepower instead of 302. Driving range for the PHEV is up too from 42 miles to 50. In certain trims, namly the Woodland and XSE PHEV can use their CCS port to DC fact-charge, refilling the battery pack from 10% to 80% in 30 minutes. The maximum towing capacity for some AWD Hybrid and PHEV models is now 3500 lbs. while the base FWD and LE AWD Hybrids remain at 1750.

Being one of the most popular models on the market, the design formula is updated but familiar. The C-shaped headlamps from Toyota's recently updated Camry appear while the grille feels familiar like a Toyota 4Runner. Inside, the controls have been minimized. In modern parlance, that means more screens and fewer buttons. HVAC controls appear to have lost their knobs and are likely now located in the center control screen.

With such high sales, Toyota sold over 475,000 units in the US last year and over 1 million worldwide, they are making a trim for everyone with 7 trims to choose from. There are three groupings of Core, Rugged, and Sport. Core are the well-known LE, XLE, and Limited trims that are by far the most popular. For 2026, they are only available as a hybrid without the option to plug in. The Rugged group is the Woodland trim with its standard all-wheel drive, all-terrain tires, faux skid plates, and "rugged" styling tweaks, is available as a standard hybrid or the plug-in version. For those wanting more sport there are three options: SE and XSE as before with the addition of a GR Sport model not previously offered in the US (Europe got a GR Sport on the previous model starting in 2022). While the SE and XSE can be optioned with either powertrain, the GR Sport only comes with the 320-horsepower plug-in setup.

While pricing hasn't been released yet, Toyota builds the RAV-4 in the United States, so we expect only a minimal increase in price over the outgoing Hybrid RAV-4, currently a base price of about $33,600 after delivery.

The 2026 Toyota RAV-4 goes on sale later this year.