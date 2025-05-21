Jump to content
    2026 Toyota RAV-4 Released as Hybrid Only

      Not only is the Plug-In version fast, in some models, it is fast charging.

    2026 Toyota RAV-4 Woodlands - Front ViewFor years, the RAV-4 has been the bestselling SUV in the US. Now in its sixth generation, the Toyota RAV-4 is one of the original compact crossovers. Once with a V6, the RAV-4 will now be available only with hybrid power, but that doesn't make it slow. Even the lowest power RAV-4 makes more horsepower than that V6 from 2005 while the new GR Sport trim PHEV can produce 320 horsepower.

    All powertrain versions in the 2026 model are upgraded units from the previous generation. The base setup is a 226-horsepower front-wheel drive model (previously, the hybrid was only offered in all-wheel drive) while adding all-wheel drive to the spec sheet adds a third electric motor and another 10 horsepower for the rear wheels.  What was previously known as the RAV-4 Prime, the Plug-in Hybrid model now makes 320 horsepower instead of 302.  Driving range for the PHEV is up too from 42 miles to 50.  In certain trims, namly the Woodland and XSE PHEV can use their CCS port to DC fact-charge, refilling the battery pack from 10% to 80% in 30 minutes. The maximum towing capacity for some AWD Hybrid and PHEV models is now 3500 lbs. while the base FWD and LE AWD Hybrids remain at 1750.

    2026 Toyota RAV-4 Woodlands Interior DashBeing one of the most popular models on the market, the design formula is updated but familiar.  The C-shaped headlamps from Toyota's recently updated Camry appear while the grille feels familiar like a Toyota 4Runner.  Inside, the controls have been minimized. In modern parlance, that means more screens and fewer buttons.  HVAC controls appear to have lost their knobs and are likely now located in the center control screen.

    With such high sales, Toyota sold over 475,000 units in the US last year and over 1 million worldwide, they are making a trim for everyone with 7 trims to choose from.  There are three groupings of Core, Rugged, and Sport.  Core are the well-known LE, XLE, and Limited trims that are by far the most popular.  For 2026, they are only available as a hybrid without the option to plug in. The Rugged group is the Woodland trim with its standard all-wheel drive, all-terrain tires, faux skid plates, and "rugged" styling tweaks, is available as a standard hybrid or the plug-in version. For those wanting more sport there are three options: SE and XSE as before with the addition of a GR Sport model not previously offered in the US (Europe got a GR Sport on the previous model starting in 2022).  While the SE and XSE can be optioned with either powertrain, the GR Sport only comes with the 320-horsepower plug-in setup.

     

     

    While pricing hasn't been released yet, Toyota builds the RAV-4 in the United States, so we expect only a minimal increase in price over the outgoing Hybrid RAV-4, currently a base price of about $33,600 after delivery. 

    The 2026 Toyota RAV-4 goes on sale later this year.

    Drew Dowdell
    1 hour ago, ccap41 said:

    "fast charging" isn't all that fast for a small battery. 30 minutes for like 35 miles of range added is really slow. 

    Yeah, I wondered who was going to pick that up.  It's faster than L2 charging, but that's probably a max of 50kw.

    That said, the RAV-4 isn't the first PHEV to get fast charging. The Outlander PHEV, the Volvo XC40 Recharge, and the Mini Cooper Countryman ALL4 can do it already.

    ccap41
    43 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Yeah, I wondered who was going to pick that up.  It's faster than L2 charging, but that's probably a max of 50kw.

    That said, the RAV-4 isn't the first PHEV to get fast charging. The Outlander PHEV, the Volvo XC40 Recharge, and the Mini Cooper Countryman ALL4 can do it already.

    Yeah, 50kw is certainly better than 7.2 or 1.2 from a house, but it's not great either. Then again it'll be full(or close enough) just by running into any store or eating anywhere real quick. 

    Drew Dowdell
    Just now, ccap41 said:

    Yeah, 50kw is certainly better than 7.2 or 1.2 from a house, but it's not great either. Then again it'll be full(or close enough) just by running into any store or eating anywhere real quick. 

    In looking this up for you, I found out that many/most PHEVs seem to be at 3.2kw on Level 2. Some are 6kw.  Not sure why that is and why they wouldn't be designed to take the 7.2 from most L2 chargers. The Volt was 7.2.

    ccap41
    3 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    In looking this up for you, I found out that many/most PHEVs seem to be at 3.2kw on Level 2. Some are 6kw.  Not sure why that is and why they wouldn't be designed to take the 7.2 from most L2 chargers. The Volt was 7.2.

    Hmmm that is interesting. I wonder why 7.2 isn't more standard, if they're already accepting L2 charging. Thank you for looking this up! 

    Paolino

    Honestly, I like it. Am I wowed beyond belief? No, but I think it'll sell like crazy. I appreciate a lot of the upgrades to the interior. I wish the release came with more details.

    The interior tech upgrades got my attention. That's what is holding me out of a CX-50 (well, that, and one larger detail that I'd have to check out myself, and one really small thing that shouldn't bother me, but it does 😉).

    Just curious--not that I'd ever take something off-road, but how to CVTs fair with off-roading?

    ccap41
    16 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I’m sure it’s down to $$$$

    It has to be. It still just seems odd that they'd save enough to not just use something that's already in their EVs. 

    Drew Dowdell
    21 hours ago, Paolino said:

    Honestly, I like it. Am I wowed beyond belief? No, but I think it'll sell like crazy. I appreciate a lot of the upgrades to the interior. I wish the release came with more details.

    The interior tech upgrades got my attention. That's what is holding me out of a CX-50 (well, that, and one larger detail that I'd have to check out myself, and one really small thing that shouldn't bother me, but it does 😉).

    Just curious--not that I'd ever take something off-road, but how to CVTs fair with off-roading?

    If they're built for off-roading, CVTs can actually do really well for low-speed crawling, but they have to be configured that way.   Technically, you can get the equiv of 4LO that a proper 4WD would have if it's built for it.  Will Toyota do that? I think it's unlikely.

    Drew Dowdell
    On 5/21/2025 at 12:55 PM, ccap41 said:

    Yeah, 50kw is certainly better than 7.2 or 1.2 from a house, but it's not great either. Then again it'll be full(or close enough) just by running into any store or eating anywhere real quick. 

    So, just to be clear.  This new RAV4 can actually charge at 11kw, same as the new Toyota BZ and Toyota CH-R. The previous RAV-4 Prime was 6.6kw, which was the same AC charge rate as the BZ4x.  So yeah, they did use the same AC charger.

    ccap41
    4 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    So, just to be clear.  This new RAV4 can actually charge at 11kw, same as the new Toyota BZ and Toyota CH-R. The previous RAV-4 Prime was 6.6kw, which was the same AC charge rate as the BZ4x.  So yeah, they did use the same AC charger.

    So it can charge at 11kw level 2 chargers(if they're capable of that) but we don't yet know about the DC charging speed yet, correct? 

    Drew Dowdell
    3 hours ago, ccap41 said:

    So it can charge at 11kw level 2 chargers(if they're capable of that) but we don't yet know about the DC charging speed yet, correct? 

    Correct. There's no way it's 150kw at those charge speeds. My guess is 40k - 50kw. The Chevy Bolt at 55kw can do slightly faster than a mile of range per minute when you're charging from 0-100% which it roughly the same as this RAV-4 PHEV speed at 10% - 80%.

